For Your Next Trip To Italy, Make Sure These Sites In Florence Are On Your List

Full of history, tradition, art, and culture, but also good food and warmth, Florence, Italy is one thing: a dream. Without a doubt, you will collect memories of a truly unforgettable journey. Here’s what to see and where to eat in the city of Ponte Vecchio, Michelangelo, and the Medici!

THE BREATHTAKING VIEW FROM PIAZZALE MICHELANGELO.

Do not miss the enchanting view that you can enjoy from Piazzale Michelangelo. The glance will be one of the most indelible memories you will take home. Nearby, you will find the beautiful San Miniato al Monte and the adjacent Rose Garden. Pure romance.

THE GARDENS OF BOBOLI AND PALAZZO PITTI.

The Boboli Gardens, immense and so green are enclosed within Palazzo Pitti. Buy a full ticket, which will also allow you to access the Galleria Palatina, a gallery full of works of art by Caravaggio, Raphael, and Rubens, just to name a few, displayed in sumptuous rooms and frescoes as rarely happens. Are you an art lover? Then It’s a must but put a visit to the Uffizi Gallery and the Accademia Gallery on the list!

SHOPPING AMONG THE WONDERS OF THE HISTORIC CENTER.

Piazza della Signoria, Brunelleschi’s Dome, the Ponte Vecchio: these are just some of the wonders that populate the historic center of Florence. Simply let yourself be transported through the streets of the center and take advantage of it to do some ‘shopping. Among the most IN shops, that of Richard Ginori, Nadine Boutique, Gerard and Il Papiro, to buy wonderful stationery and cards!

A VISIT TO THE CHURCHES.

In Florence, on the basilicas and cathedrals you’ll be spoilt for choice. If you are a lover of this genre, start with the Duomo – as beautiful as it is imposing – which, with its Giotto’s Bell Tower, will offer you another incomparable view. Continue your ‘spiritual’ tour visiting the Basilica of Santa Croce and the Basilica of Santa Maria Novella, with their wonderful cloisters: it is impossible to be disappointed!

But now one of the most important things, where to eat while living an unforgettable experience?

If you don’t know yet, in Italy eating is considered more an experience rather than just a routine to fuel your body. If you are at home, it can be an occasion for gathering the whole family together around the table. And if you go to the restaurant it is a whole sensorial experience involving the smells, the tastes and the surrounding. From à la carte menu to tasting ones, your taste buds will be delighted!

We are pleased to suggest you visit the Santa Elisabetta luxury restaurant in Florence which is situated on the first floor of the 4-star Hotel Brunelleschi. The Tuscan capital city has many exclusive ambiances, however, it is only in this place that you can enjoy a masterly blend of innovation and heritage in a royal luxury restaurant. Even if you are looking for a vegan restaurant in Florence, the Brunelleschi hotel will surprise you with its refined Restaurant Santa Elisabetta but also with the Osteria Pagliazza, located at the ground floor of Hotel Brunelleschi. They both offer a vegan menu with idyllic flavors, created with art by the chef Rocco De Santis. The restaurants pay attention to the creation of dishes that exclude both the presence of meat and fish.

From the Byzantine Tower of La Pagliazza you will be able to experience a charming perspective of the city. The high-quality finishing and the simple charm will be the ideal surroundings for the truly memorable moments of your stay in Florence. Choose this luxury restaurant in Florence for your wedding reception or romantic encounter.

Are you ready for your gastronomic trip to Florence? You have all the details you need!