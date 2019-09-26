These Are The Upcoming Sneaker Collabs We Are Hype For

The thriving streetwear market has helped make high-end sneakers more popular than ever. With that popularity comes collaborations between top brands, designers, artists and more. Over the years, several brands have unveiled new and exciting sneaker collaborations for Fall/Winter 2019. Expect to see a lot of limited-run Nike sneakers and other interesting collaborative designs through the end of the year.

COMME des GARÇONS x Nike

This tried and tested collaborative match up has released a new look for Fall/Winter 2019. This new sneaker is all-black, features leather uppers and uses a Velcro fastening system. The shoes feature both the Nike Swoosh logo and the COMME des GARÇONS logo spelled out with sneaker jewelry. These shoes will certainly catch a lot of eyes.

OAMC x adidas TYPE-01

OAMC and Adidas have teamed up for a new sneaker called the TYPE-01. It is a large shoe with all-white materials. A lot of the texture comes from the difference in the leather upper and rubber soles. It is a very comfort-focused design while still providing a unique and memorable look. This collaboration is perfectly attuned to the latest sneaker trends. The shoes are usable but unique.

Paura X Diadora Capsule

Diadora and Danilo Paura have teamed up for Fall/Winter 2019 to create a collection of sporty high-end clothing. This includes the latest entry in Diadora sneakers. The shoes, as well as the rest of the collaborative line, feature Diadora’s sporty looks and Paura’s top-end tailoring. The collection is a great example of elevated streetwear.

White Mountaineering x Adidas Nite Jogger

This partnership has produced a colorful, retro-inspired sneaker that will certainly turn heads. This shoe is the latest in an ongoing collaboration between the two brands. It boars rich textures provided by panels of nylon, mesh, suede, and leather. As with previous efforts by these two brands, it blends fashion with functional.

Louis Vuitton FW19 LV Trainer Sneaker Boot

For Fall/Winter 2019, Virgil Abloh and Louis Vuitton worked together for an eye-catching sneaker that literally lights up the room. The shoe’s lighting is a contemporary take on a memorable classic. The high-visibility accents on the outsoles further accentuate the shoe’s lighting by glowing in the dark. These shoes are sure to stand out.

Nike Zoom 2K customs by Pigalle

These bespoke Nike Zoom 2K made by Stéphane Ashpool for Pigalle use dusty pink and pastel blue shades to provide a classic, sporty look with a modern touch. They contrast perfectly with premium streetwear clothes. While this isn’t an official collaboration, it is still a coming together of different designers to create a unique shoe for Fall/Winter 2019.

