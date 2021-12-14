Top Six Cyber Threats Facing SMBs and How to Prevent Them

If you run a small- to medium-sized business (SMB), you understand the constant struggle of keeping up with the latest security advancements.

Keeping an eye on your company’s data and systems is essential in today’s digital world. However, with so many cyber threats to monitor, it can be hard to keep up and protect every aspect of your business. This article focuses on 6 cyberthreats facing SMBs and outlines a few ways you can prevent them.

1. Malware Attacks

Malicious software, better known as malware, is the number one cyber threat that SMBs face. The purpose of malware is to take control of computers and networks without owners’ knowledge. There are several different types of malware threats out there, which includes:

Ransomware: This type of malware encrypts computer data, making it unusable until the victim pays a ransom. If you fall victim to ransomware, pay the ransom-do not try to fix the encryption yourself.

Spyware: This malware secretly gathers information about your system and sends it back to its creator. It can also modify web pages to inject advertisements, which slows down your computer. Spyware is very common in ransomware as well.

Viruses: These malware types infect a device by attaching themselves to software or other files and duplicating themselves so they can spread across devices. They can also cause data loss by damaging or deleting files on the system.

Browser hijackers: These are often mistaken for legitimate software because they come from official-looking websites. However, browser hijackers take control of your web browser and plugins to inject ads or redirect your browser to other sites.

Adware: This type of malware is mostly found on free downloadable programs. It’s designed to track online activity to target users with ads.

Phishing: This attack type is designed to trick users into providing their personal information by posing as a trustworthy entity. Here are some ways you can prevent phishing attacks.

How to Prevent them

Malware attacks are among the most difficult cyber threats to prevent, due to their ever-changing nature. However, you can cut your risk by hiring a third-party security service provider to handle malware prevention for you. It’s often less expensive than dealing with an attack yourself after it happens. Keep in mind that no solution will be 100% effective, so it’s important to continually check your systems for malware and train employees on how to identify suspicious behavior.

2. Credential Stuffing Attacks

Credential stuffing is a cyberthreat that uses usernames and passwords stolen from previous data breaches to gain access to other accounts. If you haven’t changed your password since the breach happened, the attacker only has to run through their old list until they find one that works. Here are some ways to prevent credential stuffing attacks:

How to Prevent them

Credential stuffing can be avoided by implementing multi-factor authentication (MFA). MFA requires a second form of verification, such as an online code or fingerprint scan, to log in to your account. This way, even if the attacker knows your password, they won’t be able to log in because they don’t have the second verification.

3. DDoS Attacks

Distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks are also on this list of cyber threats facing SMBs because they’re extremely common. These types of cyberattacks occur when attackers take control of thousands of devices, such as CCTV cameras and routers, to overwhelm their target with an overwhelming amount of web traffic. The goal is to shut down the target’s online presence and prevent them from providing services to their customers. Here are some ways to prevent DDoS attacks:

How to Prevent them

One of the best ways to avoid layer 7 DDoS attacks is to use a reputable cloud-based security service provider. These types of services can detect bots and cyber threats coming from infected devices and control how traffic hits your infrastructure. Just be sure that your internet service provider (ISP) offers adequate DDoS mitigation services to protect your business.

4. Data Breaches

Although data breaches are powered by hackers, the threat facing SMBs comes from employees who aren’t aware of best practices for handling sensitive information. An employee’s negligence with sensitive information can cause a data breach. Most cyberattacks don’t originate from outside sources. They come from within your company. Here are some ways to prevent internal data breaches:

How to Prevent Them

By following basic security practices, you can significantly lower your risk of having sensitive information exposed during a data breach. These include strong passwords, two-factor authentication, and avoiding public Wi-Fi if possible.

5. Targeted Attacks

Last but not least on the list of cyber threats facing SMBs is targeted attacks. These types of attacks are specifically designed to find a way into your network by following a series of steps to slowly collect information about you and your business. It’s a problem that’s growing rapidly, and it requires a multifaceted approach to protect your systems from attack by someone with insider knowledge. Here are some ways you can prevent targeted attacks:

How to Prevent Them

Although there is no single solution that will stop all targeted attacks against your business, you can significantly lower the risk by implementing layered security. This type of defense strategy requires attackers to overcome multiple obstacles in order to get the information they need.

6. Social Engineering Attacks

Social engineering attacks are another common type of cyberthreat facing SMBs. These types of attacks use psychological manipulation to gain access to your data. The goal is to use fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) as a weapon against you so that they can take control of your systems. Here are some ways to prevent social engineering attacks:

How to Prevent Them

A strong security culture is the best defense against social engineering attacks. Employees should be trained in security protocols and encouraged to speak up if they see something suspicious. Implementing a mandatory “two-man rule,” which requires employees to verify each other’s identities when accessing sensitive data, can also help lower your risk.

Conclusion

The threats SMBs face from cybercriminals are real and growing. A single attack can cost millions of dollars to recover from. These six types of attacks against SMBs aren’t the only threats you’ll need to worry about, but they’re a good place to start.









