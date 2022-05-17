Getting enough sleep is super important for your health, and in actual fact, your mattress can play a big role in this. Not having the right firmness can be terrible for your body and your sleep quality, but also something as simple as having a mattress that’s too small can be just as bad. Upgrading to a king mattress might be the solution for you, but you may be unsure what benefits it can bring you. While the 16-inch difference between a queen and a king mattress may seem insignificant, that space can make a huge difference in your quality of sleep each night. Keep reading for our top tips on looking for the best king mattress!

Check The Size

The first thing you need to do is check the size of the king mattress you’re after. Generally, a king mattress is 150cm by 200cm, so it’s pretty large. Double-check that the manufacturer isn’t trying to pull a fast one and that the mattress is actually a king-size, not just a large double. This way you can make sure that you’re getting the best value for your money. Compare the size to your current mattress too. If it doesn’t seem that much bigger, it might not be a true king.

Measure Your Room

Once you know the size of the mattress, it’s best to check it against the floor plan of your room and your current bed frame. If you’re upgrading your mattress, you’ll most likely need a bigger bed frame, so it’s worth investigating this before buying your king mattress. A king mattress is also pretty large, so you want to make sure that it actually fits well with your bedroom and won’t take up too much room. You don’t want to purchase one and then find out it’s too big!

Choose The Right Firmness

Another important thing to consider when buying a king mattress is firmness. An easy way to find out which is right for you is to check your sleeping position. Side sleepers will need a soft to medium firm mattress to provide support on all the pressure points you hit when laying on your side. Front and back sleepers will need a firmer mattress as they will give them the most support and help keep their lower back and neck in the correct position while sleeping. You also need to think about how much you weigh. The more you weigh, the firmer your mattress needs to be. If it’s too soft, it won’t be able to support your body and you’ll end up sinking too far into it, creating more problems for your joints and spine. Make sure you try and choose the right firmness for your body so that you can get a proper, comfortable night’s sleep.

Find The Right Type Of Mattress

You also need to decide what type of king mattress you want. Memory foam is a very popular choice that many people go for as it curves with your body and provides cushioning support. However, memory foam can be a little warmer than others, so if you’re a hot sleeper you may need to invest in one with cooling technology. You could go for a natural latex mattress as it’s extremely durable and also resistant to dust and mould. If you’re going to be sharing your bed and it will be bounded on by pets and children, latex can be a great choice as it can withstand all sorts of jumping about. Allergies can also be a problem for a lot of people, so you may want to go for something like memory foam or natural/organic mattresses. Memory foam is very dense, so it stops any bedbugs or mites from being able to live in it, thus helping reduce your allergies. Mattresses that incorporate natural or organic materials like wool can also be super useful for allergies as they’re naturally hypoallergenic. Be sure to double-check what the king mattress is made from before buying so you can be sure it won’t worsen your allergies.

Choosing the right king mattress may seem tough, but all you need to do is consider the above tips and you’ll be able to purchase the best one for you easily. Don’t be afraid to ask the manufacturer questions about what the mattress is made from and its true size. These things can make or break a decision, so it’s best you know upfront. Spend some time browsing the king mattresses that are available on the market, and you’ll soon find one that’s just right for you and your body.









