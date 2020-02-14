Here Are Our Top Tips For A Good First Date, Sis

Go You! You’ve bagged yourself a date, but you’re not over the finish line just yet. You still have to get ready and plan for your first date together.

I know it’s blooming nerve-wracking meeting someone for the first time in any circumstance, but when you’re attracted to someone, it makes the whole thing so much more stressful.

Below, you will find a ton of tips for an excellent first date including;

First date outfit ideas for both men and women

Tips on how you should act on first dates including; conversation starters and questions

Tips on what not to do on a first date

Find out how to have a good first date experience, whether you’re a guy or a girl with our well-researched guide to an excellent first date.



Tips For A Good First Date Outfit

It’s often a challenge to choose the right outfit to wear for your first date, but you can simplify the task by finding the correct gear for the correct date venue and time of day.

The last thing your date will want is your turning up to a coffee shop looking like about to go clubbing. Think about what you would usually wear if you went to a similar place to your first date.

Don’t dress as something you are not, be yourself and don’t overdo it. Jeans is always a good safe option and can be teamed with a casual top or going out top. Avoid wearing trainers and hoodies in case your date venue has restrictions on attire.

How Should I Act On A First Date?

You should always be yourself. Slightly tone down the way you act around your friends and family if you are the overconfident kind and try to avoid awkward silences by making conversation, finding out what you have in common and sharing past life experiences.

Tips For Good First Date Conversation

Here are some questions we have put together for you to ask your date on your first date together:

If you could travel anywhere, right now, where would you go?

What’s your favorite holiday destination?

What’s something I wouldn’t guess about you?

What do love most about living around here?

What are your favorite TV programs?

Do you enjoy reading?

Who is your hero?

What are your friends and family like?

Do you still keep in touch with childhood friends?

What were you like as a child?

What do you do for fun?

What’s the worst pickup line you’ve ever heard/dished out?

What’s your favorite food?

What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever done?

Are you a morning person or a night owl?

What would your perfect holiday abroad look like?

Do you like flying, or are you scared?



Is Taking A Gift A Good Idea on A First Date?

Yes, it’s a great idea. Don’t get anything too lavish, just something small. Give them something that relates to the conversations you’ve been having. Don’t give them anything that makes them feel guilty for not buying a more substantial gift. It should just be a small token to show them that you’ve thought about them before even meeting them or you could always get the females some flowers. Who doesn’t love getting gifts?



What Should You Not Do On A First Date?

You should never be late, never stand a person up without letting them know, don’t talk about your ex’s, don’t talk about it if it’s not necessary or if you can be judged for it.



If all you’re talking about is your ex, then your date is going to think that you’re clearly not over them. If this is the case, then you should consider a break from the dating scene until you feel more ready to commit to someone else.



The worst thing you can do is to find a rebound and date them; rebound relationships rarely work out well. Heal your heart first before jumping back into the pond.

Don’t turn up looking like a scruff

First impressions count and whilst we’re recommending you keep it smart but casual don’t take that as a hint to wear your stinky trainers and gammy jeans. You have to make a bit of an effort we just don’t want you to overdo it by turning up in your future wedding outfit!

Good manners are essential on first dates, saying please and thanks you go a long way. You don’t have to make a big deal about having manners or feel like you need to be concerned about everything you do and say but be courteous, polite, friendly and watch your mannerisms a little closer on your first date than you would if you were around your mates.



Don’t slurp or chew loudly with your mouth open. Eating habits can really put people off liking each other so if you’re concerned about how you eat or you’ve been told in the past then consider a different date venue/location and don’t go for food on your first date.

Keep touching to a minimum unless you’ve been given the nod to get closer or they get closer first. Don’t lay any pressure on to take things back to your place. Listen and remember your conversation to know whether you should take things further after the date.



What are the most important things to remember on a first date?

Be happy, be confident, be polite and most of all, be you!