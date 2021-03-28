Thinking Of Getting A Liposuction? 6 Things You Should Know

Have a little fat you want to get rid of? No need to fret, a liposuction could help. But before you book a doctor’s appointment, there are some things you should know. You can learn about them below.
It’s Not a Weight Loss Procedure
How much do you weigh? You shouldn’t go into a liposuction thinking it would be a procedure that will reduce your weight. It’s something that would sculpt your body – it’ll only work if you’re 30% or below your ideal weight.
If you want to see the effects of the procedure be long lasting, you’d have to be healthy. Otherwise, fat deposits could regroup.
How Elastic Is Your Skin?
Liposuctions drain fat deposits that are in your skin. If you want to see the best results, you shouldn’t be above 30% above your ideal weight, and your skin should not be saggy. If you have good muscle tone, the sagginess of the area would vanish.
Thankfully, eating foods with collagen can keep your skin firm. But so, would exercising.
Who Are You Going to Work With?
It’s very important that you be mindful of who you work with. You want the most experienced plastic surgeon. An experienced doctor would not only do a superb job, but they would give you the most realistic expectations.
Some doctors specialize in doing the procedure for specific areas. Liposuction of neck is the most common – you wouldn’t have to look hard for an expert.
It Doesn’t Have to Be Surgical
Traditional liposuctions are quite invasive. Small incisions are made on your skin, letting the doctor use a hollow tube to suction fat deposits out.
Newer methods are much less invasive. You’ll find doctors using ultra-sound to dislodge the fat deposits. A lot of the time, they would use lasers too.
Consider the Recovery Time
Once the procedure is done, you’d need to recover for a while. Depending on your genetics, how long this would take would differ. Most of the time, the pain would be gone in less than a week.
As you’d be in recovering for a couple of days, you might as well hit two birds with one stone. A lot of people getting liposuctions remove moles too.
Would there just be pain? No, your skin would be bruised too.
You Can’t Be as Active
When in recovery, you’ll need to rest. You can’t jump straight into regular life. You especially have to avoid strenuous activity – you can go back to it after a few weeks. How long exactly this would take would depend. You’re advised to speak to your doctor thoroughly before taking the leap.
In the area that was treated, minor swelling could persist for months.
Liposuctions are surgical procedures, so keep in mind that you’ll need to keep time aside to recover. How long this would be depending on a lot on your genetics. You’re not advised to work with just any doctor. You want someone who is very experienced. Don’t be afraid to look hard at reviews, and speak to other doctors for recommendations too.
Have a little fat you want to get rid of? No need to fret, a liposuction could help. But before you book a doctor’s appointment, there are some things you should know. You can learn about them below.
It’s Not a Weight Loss Procedure
How much do you weigh? You shouldn’t go into a liposuction thinking it would be a procedure that will reduce your weight. It’s something that would sculpt your body – it’ll only work if you’re 30% or below your ideal weight.
If you want to see the effects of the procedure be long lasting, you’d have to be healthy. Otherwise, fat deposits could regroup.
How Elastic Is Your Skin?
Liposuctions drain fat deposits that are in your skin. If you want to see the best results, you shouldn’t be above 30% above your ideal weight, and your skin should not be saggy. If you have good muscle tone, the sagginess of the area would vanish.
Thankfully, eating foods with collagen can keep your skin firm. But so, would exercising.
Who Are You Going to Work With?
It’s very important that you be mindful of who you work with. You want the most experienced plastic surgeon. An experienced doctor would not only do a superb job, but they would give you the most realistic expectations.
Some doctors specialize in doing the procedure for specific areas. Liposuction of neck is the most common – you wouldn’t have to look hard for an expert.
It Doesn’t Have to Be Surgical
Traditional liposuctions are quite invasive. Small incisions are made on your skin, letting the doctor use a hollow tube to suction fat deposits out.
Newer methods are much less invasive. You’ll find doctors using ultra-sound to dislodge the fat deposits. A lot of the time, they would use lasers too.
Consider the Recovery Time
Once the procedure is done, you’d need to recover for a while. Depending on your genetics, how long this would take would differ. Most of the time, the pain would be gone in less than a week.
As you’d be in recovering for a couple of days, you might as well hit two birds with one stone. A lot of people getting liposuctions remove moles too.
Would there just be pain? No, your skin would be bruised too.
You Can’t Be as Active
When in recovery, you’ll need to rest. You can’t jump straight into regular life. You especially have to avoid strenuous activity – you can go back to it after a few weeks. How long exactly this would take would depend. You’re advised to speak to your doctor thoroughly before taking the leap.
In the area that was treated, minor swelling could persist for months.
Liposuctions are surgical procedures, so keep in mind that you’ll need to keep time aside to recover. How long this would be depending on a lot on your genetics. You’re not advised to work with just any doctor. You want someone who is very experienced. Don’t be afraid to look hard at reviews, and speak to other doctors for recommendations too.