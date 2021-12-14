Things to Remember When Travelling by Plane

Travelling also means remembering, or more often forgetting, to pack everything. Sometimes, these items can be bought when you reach your destination. Other times, there are things you should remember and double-check before boarding your plane.

If you’re taking a vaporizer and oils with you

Vaping kits and oils can only be taken on board in your carry-on luggage or your pockets. It’s important to check these are leakproof. Storing them in bubble wrap or another suitable packaging will give extra protection if there are any leaks.

CBD and THC oils are slightly different though. The vape cartridges need to be emptied, and these, along with your vaporizers, should be cleaned to remove all traces of the oils before you can board the plane with them.

Any medication you may need

If you take prescribed medication, this can be harder to replace when you arrive at your destination. To avoid extra costs and wasted time trying to get a replacement prescription from your doctor, ensure you keep spare medication in the hand luggage you most commonly use. Then, at least if you forget to pack medication, you have enough to cover your trip.

Also, make sure you have everything you need to deal with allergies.

Copies of your passport

If the worst happens and your passport is lost or stolen, it helps to prove your identity and arrange for a new passport by having a photocopy of your passport. If you have a copy stored in your emails, this means you’ll have access to the details you need, even if you lose your bag and everything in it. You may need to use another device or a computer to access it if your phone is lost or stolen too, but it’s better than not having access to it at all.

Cash, in addition to cards

Carrying both cash and credit or debit cards with you has a lot of advantages. These include having something to fall back on if either is lost or stolen. Ideally, you should keep these separate for this very reason.

Alternatively, you may need to make a purchase where only cash is accepted, or where cards are the only payment option. Having cash also lets you have more control over your spending. If you’re traveling on a strict budget, you can easily see how much cash you have left. Using a card for small purchases soon adds up, and can quickly become costly, especially if each purchase has a transaction charge.

An extra set of clothes in your hand luggage

If you carry a change of clothing, including clean underwear, then lost luggage will become a little easier to deal with. Although you’re likely to get your misplaced luggage eventually, it can be uncomfortable to stay in the same clothes while you wait, if this takes 1 or 2 days.

When traveling, ensure you remember the most important preparations first. Everything else can be dealt with when you arrive. It may be inconvenient, but the small things won’t impact your trip too much.









