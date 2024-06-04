Personal injury cases can be stressful, especially considering the claiming process involved. The daunting part is following up and knowing it was caused by someone’s negligence. The objective of this article is to explain the types of compensation you can claim in a personal injury case. These sections below discuss this aspect in detail. Read on!

1. Medical expenses

Medical expenses arise in an accident and need to be considered when claiming compensation. Considering that you have the legal right to claim compensation, reimbursement of medical expenses is one of the first components of a personal injury settlement.

2. Loss of earning capacity and low wages

When involved in an accident, you will miss work most of the time. The salary you missed can be recovered through a personal injury claim.

Even a loss of earning capacity counts as a significant change in your life. If the injury reduces your ability to work or hold a job, it is good to understand that a personal injury settlement can take care of it.

3. Property damage

Suppose your property was destroyed during the accident; in that case, the costs incurred to repair or replace the damaged property can be considered in the settlement.

4. Pain and suffering

Compensation for your pain and suffering following the physical or emotional distress caused by the incident must be considered part of the settlement. This is evident by your body’s suffering, destruction, or injury that requires care, and you have to endure pain during the recovery period. The suffering calls for attention in a personal injury case.

5. Loss of consortium

If by any chance the injury did not directly affect you, the victim, but interfered with your relationship with your spouse, compensation for the negative impact should be considered, which is commonly referred to as loss of consortium. This is valued because of the interference it has on things like sexual relations, care, and companionship. The uninjured spouse files this claim following the accident, which should be considered in the settlement.

Other Considerations

Having considered the types of compensation you can claim in a personal injury case, various factors should be considered for a successful outcome. These are:

● Statutory caps on damages

Understanding that the statutory caps are not constant helps you go through the claim process with clarity. It is worth noting that various states may put statutory caps on certain damages that fall under personal injury cases. Some caps may be guided to limit the amount you are entitled to as lost wages and loss of earning capacity.

● Documentation and legal assistance

Understanding the type of compensation you need to claim in a personal injury case helps you identify the specific documentation required. Putting all records together and filing the claim requires proper legal assistance and sharing relevant copies of reports, receipts, and other related documents with the corresponding insurance company.

Working with an experienced attorney dealing with personal injury cases can help deal with the claiming process. With their assistance, you can reduce the chances of submitting incorrect documents or those that work against you.

Conclusion

Understanding the importance of a personal injury lawyer in an accident case ensures that no areas are left untouched, especially in terms of compensation and liability. The lawyer will use their expertise and experience to ensure that all the losses you have suffered are taken into consideration and prepare a fair compensation amount.

If the insurance company doesn’t agree to settle on the requested amount, your lawyer will take the case to court, where it will be presented before the judge and jury.