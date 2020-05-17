Why Gratitude Will Ultimately Bring You Happiness

Your life may not be great — but you can not waste all your time thinking about what you don’t have because you’ve got so much already. Via Instagram @jamilla.strand

Focusing on the bad is much easier than the good, but negativity won’t get you anywhere. However, the rewards of appreciation are infinite. Seeing the worst of a situation is facile. Taking your loved ones for granted is easy. It’s easy to forget how well you do.

Your life may not be great — but you can not waste all your time thinking about what you don’t have because you’ve got so much already. You ‘re fortunate to have friends who love you, the family who value you, a career, a house, grocery stores. And when you have nothing, appreciating what you’ve got will change you for the better. In fact, gratitude may be one of the most overlooked resources we all have regular access to. It does not cost money to cultivate appreciation and definitely does not take much time, but the rewards are immense

Here are some major benefits of gratitude.

Gratitude limits your spending by reducing your materialism

If you’re just searching for the newest, sparkliest commodity, you’ll waste money. If, though, you ‘re grateful for the phone you already have, you won’t be in a hurry to throw it out when another version is released. If you are happy for the things in your wardrobe, as you shop online you may not be ready to purchase another cart full of clothing. You’ll be pleased with what you’ve already got.

Gratitude helps you develop a more trusting, intimate relationship

It's easy to forget how much they mean to you, when you see them every single day. You would handle them differently if you practice appreciation by reminding yourself how lucky you are to have that person in your life. You'll be taking more effort to preserve your friendship. You will vocalise your thoughts and make sure they know what that means and you. This will strengthen your bond. That will bring you closer than ever before.

Gratitude opens the door to more relationships

Only saying "thank you" is good etiquette, but showing gratitude helps you win unknown friends, according to a study published in Emotion in 2014. The study found that they're more likely to pursue an ongoing friendship by thanking a recent acquaintance. So if you're thankful to a stranger for keeping the door or give a short thank-you note to the co-worker who helped you with a project, remembering the efforts of other people will offer fresh opportunities.

Gratitude improves physical health

According to a 2012 study published in Personality and Individual Differences, thankful people experience fewer aches and pains and report feeling better than others. It’s not shocking that grateful people are often more likely to care about their wellbeing. They exercise more often and are more likely to attend routine check-ups with their doctors, which is likely to lead to a longer life.

Gratitude encourages you to live in the moment

You stop worrying about what you hope to have in future and what you lack in the past, because you're thankful for what you've got right this moment. You are not living in regrets. Gratitude encourages you to appreciate the moment, to stay in the present. This will keep you from looking at the clock, counting down until you have completed the lesson, until the internship is done, until your commute is over. It will prevent you from spending your entire life wishing you were somewhere else.

Gratitude leads to more positive thinking

When you know how lucky you are, you won’t be dwelling on the minor things that go wrong. When you say the wrong thing you will not overreact. Whether you trip or fall, you won’t feel like the world is dying. And if you’ve had a tough day, you’ll be all right, because you’ve had so many other things to be happy about. You will never remain frustrated for long.

Gratitude improves self-esteem

A research published in the Journal of Applied Sport Psychology in 2014 showed that appreciation improved self-esteem among athletes, which is an important component for optimal success. Many studies have shown that thankfulness decreases social comparisons. Rather than becoming resentful towards people who have more money or better jobs–which is a major factor in diminished self-esteem–thankful people can appreciate the achievements of other people.

Gratitude makes you less selfish

Gratitude makes you keener on giving back. You will be more willing to share your wealth because you realize that there are more important things than how much money you have saved. You know you have more to offer, but you will not hesitate to support someone who wants it more than you.

Gratitude increases your productivity during your workday

Gratitude puts you in a pleasant mood. It's elevating the energy levels. It heightens your self-esteem. It makes it easier for you to get the job finished all day long. When you think you can finish a job, it's much easier to follow through on the target because you're not weighed down by self-doubt.

Gratitude gives you happiness that lasts a lifetime

There are some minor things that can provide brief happiness — like drinking alcohol and having likes on a selfie. Practicing appreciation will also offer you lasting satisfaction. It will give you happiness that lasts.

If you're oriented toward finding things to be grateful for, you'll find that you're appreciating minor pleasures and things you've taken for granted before. Gratitude should not be just a reaction to getting what you want, but gratitude all the time, the kind where you remember the petty things, and where you are always looking for the positive even in difficult circumstances. Add appreciation to your experiences now, rather than waiting for a good encounter to feel grateful; in this way, you will be on your way to being a master of appreciation.

