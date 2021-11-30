The Fab Five: 5 Ways to use Instagram to Boost Your Online Business

Do you ever wonder why you post every day and still only get 12 likes? Have you been trying to get your small business off of the ground for years, and you can’t seem to find that missing piece? Well, first of all, you’re not alone. Secondly, below are five tips from experts on how to gain more traction for your small business on Instagram.

#1: Be Human

Business Coach @NicoleWalters who has built a 7-figure business for herself and several figures for huge brands encourages budding entrepreneurs to remember to showcase your gentle and human experiences on your platform.

Yes, if you are trying to build a business your Instagram should be a business account; however, that doesn’t mean you become a robot behind the scenes. Instead of posting your latest sale gimmick, show how you engage with your family, or post some failures you had on your Insta-story. This will make you seem more human. Remember, people purchase from those they like and from those they can relate to.

#2: Be in Uniform

Does your Instagram look, dare I say, tacky? We live in a visually appealing world. Notice pages like @allaboutitllc and @jourdanguyton. Notice how they seem to use the same filter and color scheme for each post.

That is intentional; it helps to create a sense of identity with their brand. Take a look at your Instagram. Is it filled with low quality pictures and do your quotes differ in color scheme and font type? I know, combing through your Instagram seems excruciatingly tedious. Just know, the work you put in will leave you with a beautiful profile drawing future clients in.

#3: Have a System in Place

Business Coach @IsisBreana urges those wanting to boost their clientele to have a formal process or system in place where future clients can clearly see the services you offer. When someone books your service, do you have a website they can go to, a reliable payment option to handle transactions, and a professional way of corresponding? Start investing in having a system in place that drives followers, to email subscribers, to clients.

#4: Run Polls on Your Story

Social Media Manager @workwithdy encourages influencers to engage with their audience to build up a rapport so strong that products will be sold out instantly. One way to do this according to @workwithdy is to use your Instagram polls to get your follower’s input. This serves as a win-win, because not only will your followers feel more connected to you they will also help you eliminate wasted time on new ventures that will not work.

#5: Know Your Why

What’s the real reason you posted that selfie on your story? Did you want other people to validate how cute you are? Did you want someone to believe your life is more interesting than it actually is by posting at that restaurant you can’t afford?

When trying to boost your brand on Instagram you have to be exceptionally intentional by knowing the reason you create every single post. Influencer @AshleyJarnett says, “Consistent content without knowledge of good content is called spamming.” Be able to identify the goal you want to achieve when posting every bit of content.









