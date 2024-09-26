Are you afraid refusing the chicken at the company party will cause your colleagues to create the infamous WhatsApp group without you? While your anxiety surrounding rejecting animal foods is valid, the reality is if you politely decline, nobody will be offended. In fact, gently refusing animal-derived foods may plant the seeds of curiosity and stir interest in your lifestyle. Learning how to politely reject food as a vegan is all about using neutral language.

Best Phrases to Use to Refuse Non-Vegan Food Politely

It’s important to use gentle phrases when rejecting non-vegan food rather than ones like “I don’t like it.” Remember to value your professional relationships or friendships over asserting your opinions about their food choices. Using unkind language may seem rude and could cause hostility after the party. Here’s a simple formula you can use to decline non-vegan foods politely:

Say something positive about the food:

“This dish looks absolutely delicious, but…”

“I love the way you’ve displayed the [fill in the blank], but…”

“Wow, this must be the [name of dish] that everyone always talks about. It looks amazing, but…”

“Thank you so much for offering and it does look delish, but…”

Next, politely provide your reason for declining:

“…I follow a plant-based diet, so I can’t eat anything with animal products.”

“…I’m a vegan, so I won’t be able to taste it.”

“ …I don’t eat any animal products.”

End with another compliment:

“It does look delicious, though.”

“Would you share the recipe with me? I can try some vegan swaps so I can have a taste of what it’s like.”

“You’re definitely a talented cook because it looks incredible.”

Tips to Reject Non-Vegan Food Without Sounding Like a Party-Pooper

While plant-based diets are increasing in popularity, at a company party, you may not want to go down the path of explaining the political and ethical reasons for being vegan. It could cause conflict or invite an unhealthy debate. So, what are some steps you can take to steer clear of the steak while still being polite?

Inform in Advance

Informing your boss or event planner about your dietary restrictions can help prevent awkwardness or hostility when you refuse the roast beef at the party. When you inform them, let them know what foods you don’t eat. Bear in mind that not everyone may be knowledgeable about what a vegan diet entails and the benefits of following it.

You could also let your co-workers know about your vegan dietary preferences. Mention a vegan dish you enjoyed over the weekend or bring a few vegan snacks to share ahead of the party. Letting coworkers know in advance will lower the chances of them offering you non-vegan food at the party.

Be Proactive

Letting your employer know in advance is a necessity, but if you’re the only vegan, it may feel like an inconvenience. If possible, prepare a vegan party dish to take to the event and let the planner know. You can also offer to share your delicious foods with others at the party, and who knows? You might just change people’s misconceptions about vegan food.

Eating more plant-based foods can benefit your health in the long run and is an important decision you make for your health and the protection of other lives. Here are a few good party snack options to take so everyone can have a taste of delicious, nutritious foods:

Baby veggies and hummus

Tofu skewers

Sweet potato brownies

Banana muffins

Nachos, guacamole and salsa

Take the Attention Away From You

You’re not obligated to share your food preferences as a vegan. If you prefer to keep it to yourself, you can simply refuse and distract the person offering. This way it will just seem like you’re not hungry and prefer to socialize at the party.

Engaging in small talk will take the attention away from the food and show you’re interested in getting to know your co-workers. You could say “Thank you for offering, but I’m good for now. By the way…”:

“How are you enjoying your new office?”

“How’s your family doing?”

“What are your plans for the holidays?”

“What’s been the best part of your day so far?”

Give Compliments

Corporate parties can be fun and rewarding, even if you can’t join in on the barbeque. Finding something you like can outweigh the awkwardness later on when you’re refusing the hamburgers.

When you enter the party, talk about all the things you like. Is the decor beautiful? Are the drinks delicious? Let them know. Of course, you can also complement the food but don’t overdo it. It might seem odd if you say the steak looks delicious but pile up your plate with carrots.

Eat What You Can

If you’re not comfortable with totally declining the party foods, that’s understandable. Perhaps there is something you can eat? Ask the servers if any of the sides are vegan-friendly. There’s usually a salad or other bites that are plant-based and contain no animal products.

Find the Positives in Saying No

Veganism is a lifestyle focused on reducing one’s personal responsibility for the climate-damaging and cruel animal product industries. A plant-based diet has a smaller carbon impact and harms the ecosystem less than feeding livestock. If you’re feeling guilty about rejecting non-vegan foods, remember why you went vegan and embrace the societal challenges that may come with it.

Sticking to Your Choices

Sometimes, standing up for animals involves hard decisions. As long as you’re polite and use gentle phrasing, you have nothing to worry about.

At the end of the day, the only animal you’ll associate yourself with is a party animal. So, get out there and have fun with your colleagues while enjoying the food you prefer.