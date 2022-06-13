Sweet June – Celebrate National Candy Month With These Black-Owned Businesses

Summer is sweet. The potential for rest, recreation, and relaxation can encourage you to indulge in different ways. You may find yourself reaching for a refreshing treat during the long sunny days and warm hopeful nights. This decision would be a timely one as June is National Candy Month. Therefore, it makes perfect sense to partake in some confectionary celebration. Eat your way through June with these five Black-owned dessert businesses:

Kendra Cunningham, Gimme Some Suga’s founder, first created the company to evoke a sense of nostalgia and help customers experience the childhood joy of biting into some cotton candy. Gimme Some Suga does throw it back to carefree carnival days. Their product represents a quintessential summer memory: the bright lights of the ferries wheel draw you in and the sound of laughter fills the summer air as you navigate the maze of rides and games. The menus of such venues are unique, and cotton candy is a core item. This is where Gimme Some Suga shines. This company produces a broad variety of cotton candy flavors. Mango, blood orange, watermelon, cake batter, lemon, and strawberry kiwi represent a subset of the amazing options. Embrace your inner child this June and try one of their 40 flavors. Read more about Gimme Some Suga on their Facebook page.

The macaroons from Sweet Dames are the perfect example of bite-sized bliss. Genelle Drayton established this baking business, which offers an appetizing array of different treats. A marvelous myriad of macaroons await Sweet Dames’ customers.

BAUCEs looking for a tasty snack can choose from flavors such as salted caramel, pineapple, and chocolate. You can see Sweet Dames’ beautiful work on their Instagram or Facebook pages.

If you are in the mood for some mouth-watering chocolates, then you should definitely check out the scrumptious selections from the Cocoa Belle team. The two co-founders, Carmen Portillo and Priscilla Williams have developed impressive culinary experiences through both formal and informal education.

The Cocoa Belle chocolates exemplify edible art. Choose from flavors such as raspberry, German chocolate, salted caramel, key lime pie, pineapple, chilli mango, and others. Look at the aesthetically-pleasing assortments on their Instagram page and Facebook account.

Get your fix of sweet and savory with Chay J’s caramel-covered pretzels and popcorn. Channon Powell created Chay J’s, which brings regional flair to sweet treats. In particular, the Chay J’s team pays homage to Louisiana through its recipes.

Goodies such as Creole pretzels, New Orleans beignet popcorn, and praline pecans allow customers to enjoy the culinary thrill of the south from the comfort of their homes. Read more about Chay J’s on their Instagram account and their Facebook.

Yolanda and the rest of the YOCO team have perfected the art of delicious presents. Chocolate turtles, cookies, chocolate-covered pretzels, and lollipops comprise the impressive slate of desserts that this business creates. These gourmet goodies come in petite packaging so that they can easily accompany you throughout your summer travels. Check out the spectacular range of products on their Instagram page.

These handfuls of brilliant businesses will introduce an extra spoonful of joy to this magical time of year. These aforementioned culinary creations can make your summer plans even sweeter. Whether you’re craving cotton candy or hoping to munch on macaroons, there are several ways to support Black entrepreneurs while enjoying delicious snacks.