Steps for creating the best employee onboarding experience using an LMS

Onboarding programs are an essential part of the ways corporate companies operate. In Corporate’s fierce competition and an ever-changing market, a successful onboarding can translate to benefits for the company. An onboarding program for the hired employees can help them adapt quickly to the organization and its ways, quickly joining the workforce. They will be able to contribute to the company’s growth, ensuring their professional growth.

Incorporating a Learning management system into your organization’s onboarding program can help you carry out your employee onboarding quicker. The program will also be more effective. LMSs can provide you with the tools and features needed to create a good onboarding experience and make sure that the onboarding is a successful one. Here are the steps to create the best employee onboarding experience.

Adding the employees to the LMS

The first and most important step of creating a successful employee onboarding experience includes adding the new hires to the system. Most learning management systems offer multiple options to add new employees and create accounts for them. One option to add the new hires to the system is to add them in batches. This option helps organizations to add multiple new hires at the same time. The option can be especially useful for bigger organizations that hire a massive number of people and need help to manage them. Another option is to manually add each one of the hired employees one by one. Medium and small organizations prefer the option as it gives them more flexibility and control over the process.

The best way to add the new hires most effortlessly is to integrate your HR system with the LMS. This can help eliminate the efforts to add users separately and create their accounts manually. The integration will ensure that when the data of a new person is entered into the HR system, it gets sent to the LMS and a new online learning account is created automatically. This will reduce the workload from your L&D team by eliminating a task that has to be done frequently.

Automating the enrollment process

LMSs also offer the option to automate your enrollment process. If you have chosen to integrate your HR management system with your LMS, you have automated the process of admission. So, it is pointless to not automate your enrollment process as well since it will only make things easier. When you incorporate auto-enrollment into your onboarding process, you make sure that the onboarding process is standardized without any unnecessary effort. You can set criteria for your LMS to assign your employees to online training courses. For example, you can set your criteria for your newly hired employees for their onboarding in a way that each person that gets registered into the system gets enrolled in a ‘welcome to our organization’ online training course. This will only need your input during the setup process and everything else will be carried forward by itself.

Usually, companies prefer that their new hires adapt to the environment as soon as possible and start understanding their job responsibilities. The quicker this happens, the quicker they can join the workforce and contribute to the company’s growth. A quick and effective onboarding process generally translates into very little to no wastage of the company resources.

So, when you want things to be effective and quick, you need to have an organized plan to prevent wasting your time. As you now have a timeline for your onboarding, make sure that you stick to the plan. To achieve punctuality, you can incorporate some specific due dates and deadlines. With the help of a learning management system, you can schedule online training courses for your employees. This will ensure the fact that your employees are learning things that they need to learn, at the right time. It will also make sure that they don’t get bombarded with information at once and get overwhelmed as a consequence. With well-defined goals and scheduled due dates, you will be able to achieve timely and effective onboarding of your new hires.

Incorporating group learning

Employees hired for different departments will have different job roles and responsibilities. Thus, people from different departments of your company, for example, marketing, sales, HR, IT, and other departments, will need different training and access to different online training courses. In the context of a small or medium-sized company, it is easy to keep track of who needs what. However, when it comes to big organizations that hire a massive amount of people, it can be difficult to manually add each new hire to a specific online training course. To make things easier, you can create groups of people based on certain criteria and assign them the appropriate training course. You can also automate your LMS to categorize people according to certain criteria that you have set and assort them into the right groups. This way, you can make sure that each employee is learning what is the most relevant for them. All the members in a specific group will have the access to online training courses and topics that their peers have.

Assigning clearly defined roles

You cannot just burden your L&D department to do all of the onboarding on their own. A successful employee onboarding process requires team efforts. Stakeholders, managers, colleagues, and HR have to chip in at different phases of the onboarding process.

Usually, LMSs provide you the option to assign different roles to different users. These roles can include instructor roles, managerial roles, and administrative roles. Each role can have access to different things to a certain extent. This way, multiple people can execute the onboarding training process and lead the learning further by assigning relevant online training courses when needed.

Tracking and measuring the success of the program

As your onboarding process goes on, it is also important to remember that tracking the progress that your newly hired employees are making is important. The data that you will get by tracking the process will help you measure the effectiveness of your onboarding program. It will enable you to make sure that the training you are providing is actually effective and your company resources aren’t getting wasted. It can also help you gauge the weaknesses and strengths of each new hire so that you can help those who are struggling.

Conclusion

Great onboarding can ensure a good start for the newly hired employees and will positively impact their performance later on. Thus creating an onboarding program that helps your employees get settled, understand what’s expected of them, and start contributing to the company’s growth as quickly as possible. As daunting as it may seem to design the perfect onboarding for your organization’s new hires, an LMS can make it all easier in just a few steps.









