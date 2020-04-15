5 Things You Need To Stay Healthy and Safe Right Now

To say that times are scary would be an understatement of the decade. Within just a few short months, 2020 has already positioned itself to go down in history as the year that completely changed life as we know it. The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has decimated countries across the globe, with the number of confirmed cases nearing 1.5 million. China, Italy, Spain, and the United States have been hit the hardest, as the coronavirus death count on our domestic soil has now surpassed 10,000—and the worst is yet to come.

If the threat of a massive pandemic wasn’t enough cause for concern, add the crippling economy into the mix. The U.S. Labor Dept. reported last Friday that our economy lost over 700,000 jobs in March. Their report doesn’t mention the 10 million Americans who filed for unemployment in the last two weeks of March, driving the unemployment rate up 4.4% from 3.5% in February.

Many of these displaced workers lost the health insurance provided through their employer, or lost the income to afford their insurance premiums on the Open Market, begging the question: “If I get infected with coronavirus, how will I be able to afford treatment?”

The best way to avoid this predicament is through preventative safety measures—but taking extra precautions can be challenging on a tight budget. In response to scarce supplies, some retailers have painfully price gouged consumers or forced shoppers into extended commutes to find the items necessary to shelter in place. Plus, there’s confusion over what’s considered essential and what’s hyper-sensationalized by the media.

Today’s post dives into the five must-have resources you should have on-hand to stay safe and healthy—even if you’re fortunate enough to be employed and insured.

1. Hand Sanitizer

From Vons to Safeway, Walmart to Amazon, the quest to find hand sanitizer is seemingly endless. Experts agree that the number one way the coronavirus is spread is by indirectly touching your nose or mouth after the virus has come into contact with your hands, so keeping your them germ-free is a top priority.

Thankfully, companies like iPromo have stepped up to the plate by offering bulk hand sanitizer at an affordable price per unit. They restructured their business model during this dire time to supply consumers with the critical products they need to stay safe. With over 20 years of experience in international distribution, iPromo knows how to move products from China quickly and effectively, even despite the soaring cost of air shipments.

Pro Tip: Air cargo can take 8-15 business days to arrive, so explore DIY-alternatives and be sure to practice proper handwashing hygiene while you wait.

2. Face Masks

Apple recently announced that it will produce one million face shields per week to help U.S. manufacturing with the fight against coronavirus, but these will only be available to health care workers. This leaves many Americans wondering where they can find their own face mask or shield, especially since the CDC now recommends that they be worn by anyone out in public to prevent COVID-19 from reaching your respiratory airways.

Pro Tip: You can avoid paying an arm and a leg for personal protective equipment (PPE) by making your own cloth face mask. It’s a great way to save money while staying safe.

3. Proper Nutrition

Your immune system depends on crucial nutrients to defend your body against foreign invaders, so eating the right diet is more important now than ever. It’s wise to limit your exposure by dialing back public outings, so make every trip to the store count by stocking up on fruits and veggies that contain essential vitamins and nutrients.

Pro Tip: Buying frozen produce can help you cut costs while extending the shelf life of your products.

4. Mental Wellness

Experts are concerned about the mental health fallout that’s predicted to arise due to the coronavirus crisis. Those working from home during the pandemic are experiencing loneliness in isolation, while others who have lost their jobs are battling intense fear and anxiety over what tomorrow has in store.

Pro Tip: Mental health is equally important as physical health, so take advantage of the many resources available to you through free apps and publicly sponsored programs.

5. Personal Support

Finally, one of the most important resources you can tap into is the collective strength of your friends and family. Social interaction is a great way to keep the blues at bay, so be sure to check in with your loved ones regularly.

Pro Tip: Follow social distancing standards and build a virtual tribe that you can lean on until things go back to normal!

BAUCE knows the importance of a support network during these times of uncertainty, so join our community of uplifting women by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

GET BAUCE ADVICE DELIVERED STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX We only roll with all-stars. Subscribe to our mailing list for info on new content, BAUCE events and premium offerings that will help you become a self-made woman. We don't do spam, sis. Name Name Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit Form is being submitted, please wait a bit.