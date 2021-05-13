Stainless Steel Chic: 6 Ways to Make Your Home Look More Modern

hether you’re looking to upscale your home for sale or for your enjoyment, adding modern touches is an excellent way to take your space to the next level. Regardless of structural restrictions, simple renovations can take an outdated room and amplify it with aesthetically pleasing designs and fixtures.

Modern designs are bright, natural, and minimal, showcasing natural light and lines for a sleek, comfortable feel. If you’re looking to remodel your space with more contemporary designs but are unsure of where to begin, read on for six tips and tricks.

Upgrade to stainless steel appliances

An easy way to amp up your kitchen space, in particular, is to swap old, dirt-ridden appliances for glowing stainless steel versions. New and improved models are durable, easy to clean, and germ-resistant alongside having a glossy, natural appearance that can easily match various wood stains and hardware. Make sure to research high-quality equipment like Goedeker’s stainless steel fridges to ensure you’re investing in a long-lasting, high-performance appliance.

Less is more

The key to modern design is simplicity and minimalism. Although color and eccentric decor have their place within contemporary furnishings, most of your space should feature neutral colors, sleek lines, and open spaces perfect for highlighting natural light. Less is more with modernism, so be deliberate with the staple pieces you feature in your home.

Add a pop of color

A benefit to modern design is the spectrum of opportunities to sprinkle in splashes of color in decor to highlight different features and areas around the room. Although your walls should stay neutral—with accent walls used sparingly—you can play around with bright shades in throw pillows, curtains, or artwork. The color will brighten up your space, contrasting with the neutral tones spread throughout your home.

Brighten up your space

Part of what draws people to modern design is the bright, open space. If you’re looking to add a contemporary flair to your home, consider adding additional lighting features and centering furniture around any window fixtures, allowing the light to stream in. Though blinds might be necessary for certain parts of your house, consider using sheer curtains during the day for increased light and darker shades at night for privacy.

Upgrade hardware

A critical aspect many people glaze over when renovating their kitchens and bathrooms is hardware. Between swapping out old appliances, re-staining cabinets, and adding a bright backsplash, hardware may be the last thing on your mind. However, small details make a significant difference when it comes to modern design. Consider chucking your old brass knobs for new and improved steel bar models and take your space to the next level.

Additionally, replace any scratch-covered sinks for sparkling stainless steel features for a lustrous fixture that will stand the test of time.

Replace your carpet

While this step may seem unnecessary and expensive, exchanging your carpet for glossy hardwood floors can drastically influence your home’s vibe. Although there are modern houses with carpeted floors, wooden touches add a polished touch, especially with the correct stain and grain. There are hues for every decor color scheme, and installation can be relatively straightforward depending on the product you purchase. However, when in doubt, bring in the professionals to remove old carpet and place your elegant wooden floors.

Parting thoughts

If you’re itching to change up your home decor, consider sleek, modern designs to elevate and open up your space. Invest in glossy stainless steel appliances, brighten your home with light, neutral colors, and upgrade to wooden flooring, and you’ll find your contemporary feng shui in no time.



















