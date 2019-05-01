With the current increase in unemployment rates, it has become important for potential job candidates to look for other alternative means of securing jobs. Some have also been forced to consider taking up other jobs that might not necessarily utilize their college-acquired skills. This is especially true for semi-skilled labor. Staffing agencies bridge the gap between employers and employees by matching suitable candidates with available jobs opportunities.

Defining a Staffing Company

Staffing companies are agencies that specialize in providing an efficient workforce for either temporary or long-term work. Some companies specialize in a different field, whereas others deal in more than one specialty or profession. For instance, a staffing company may specialize in accounting such that it only recruits job candidates that have a background in accounting. During periods, such as auditing and reconciliation of a company’s books of accounts, the staffing company may be hired. It will then send a team of accountants to the company to undertake the required deliverables. Staffing companies differ from placement agencies to some extent. The latter does not hire out its task force. Instead, they seek to identify potential job candidates to be employed in a company on a permanent basis.

Benefits of a Staffing Company to Employers

Staffing companies come in handy when a company is looking to increase its workforce for a limited period of time. It eliminates the need for a company to go through the entire recruitment process, which is not only expensive but also time-consuming. Also, consider the time required to negotiate salaries with each job candidate and then prepare contracts. In the case of a staffing agency, the hiring company gets into only a single contract with the agency. The task force to be availed of is under the staffing company as opposed to the hiring company. All negotiations are done between the hiring company and the staffing agency as opposed to with the members of the task force.

Benefits of a Staffing Company to Employees

Sometimes, there are job opportunities, but the requirements tend to hinder many potential job candidates from securing the job. An example is the need to have acquired specific years of experience. As a recent graduate, it is likely that you may not have more than a few months of experience. Applying to a staffing company provides a suitable solution through which you may build on your experience, increasing your suitability for future job opportunities. Usually, staffing companies get hired for temporary jobs lasting from a few months to a few years. By signing up to a staffing company, you are likely to get sent out on a job as soon as an opportunity matching your skills arises. It is then when you are there that you can impress the hiring company to the extent that they offer you permanent employment.

Staffing companies have become popular due to their ability to provide both short-term and long-term solutions in significantly shorter times. Any increases in product demands can be met with an immediate solution to an increased workforce.