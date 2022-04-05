With spring upon us, now is the time to really start taking a look at all the spring fashion out there and see what we want to try out. Jewelry is a way you can play with trends and not invest too much in pieces that you may just want for a season or two. This season’s jewelry trends are all about bold statement pieces. Chrome is making a huge comeback and plastic jewelry is still a thing. Here are some of the coolest trends that we will be seeing a lot of.

Spring jewelry trends for the ultimate it-girl look:

Statement ring

A statement ring is a fun way you can express your personal style. You can wear it as a standout piece and keep the rest of your jewelry and outfit simple, or you can keep it part of a combination that shows off your style entirely. You can find beautiful options and unique pieces from brands such as Messika that make gorgeous jewelry. This trend is one that is expected to be around for a while, so whether you want one or a couple different options, have fun playing with and finding the right one for you.

Bicep bracelets

Bicep bracelets date back to Roman times, and they are back this spring! Whether a thick wrapped piece or a dainty metal piece, worn on your upper arm it adds an unexpected element and design. If you loved bangle bracelets but found that they moved around you too much, you may find you love the bicep bracelets because it still draws the eye but it stays put.

Chunky chokers (especially chains)

Chokers have been back for a couple years now, and this spring is no different. The chunky choker, especially chains, are particularly popular and you can wear this piece on its own or layered with other necklaces to pull it all together.

Y necklaces

Y necklaces are something unexpected and fun, and lend a nod to previous generations’ style. Pair with a button-down shirt or a V-neck and it offers a fun play on your look and draws the eye to the beautiful necklace.

Oversized earrings

We’ve seen oversized earrings as part of trends in recent years, and they are back in full swing this season! Similar to the clip-on style, the oversized studs are big this year and can really make a statement. Even with an otherwise classic outfit, just a pair of oversized earrings can add a trendy element to your look.



Another big trend that offers something a bit more unique is the trend of personalized pieces- including initials, zodiac signs and birthstones. These pieces are all very trendy and loved even by celebrities. While this makes for a great piece to treat yourself with, it is also makes for a great gift as it shows you’re tailoring a piece to a loved one.









