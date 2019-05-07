9 Social Media Starter Tips That Startups Should Be Using

It would seem that more and more individuals are looking to get into startups. However, given the intensity of competition, standing out from the rest is one of the keys if you want to have any sort of success. There is a lot of work to be done, but one thing that most tend to underestimate is the influence of social media. Just being there does not cut it anymore, and if you are serious about taking your startup to the next level, you will need all the help you can get. The tips below will provide plenty of insight into what you should be doing.



Research the Market



Before you start posting on Facebook and Twitter, make sure to research the market. A random tweet will not have any impact if you are not familiar with hashtags, relevant to your niche. The same can be said about all other platforms. Figuring out what your potential audience is like will be the difference maker between making it or failing completely. It is more than likely that you have done some sort of research related to your business. However, social media is an entirely different animal, so you need to do the same with it.



UseThe Best Platforms



After you are done with the research, it will be easier to work. The metrics which you need to be especially wary of are the demographics of your customers, how many hours they spend on the internet every day, what they do while browsing, how often they are on social media, and most importantly, which platforms they use the most. Signing up for every single social media website will probably be a waste of resources. Therefore, try to determine where your investments would have the most impact.



The Same Handle



Being on more than one platform means that you need to be consistent with your name. Otherwise, people will struggle to find you.



Know The Best Time to Post

The better your engagement rate is, the better it will be for the startup. If you want to ensure that your best time to post on social media in 2019 is up-to-date, then consider checking out video and beautiful infographic available here. It will take at least a couple of weeks, but determining this will definitely improve your overall chances of a successful venture.



Take Things to the Next Level



After you get the basics down, you will need to make sure that there is more stuff to come in the future. Try to prepare a plan with plenty of different goals. Also, do separate plans for different platforms.



Build a Brand

Your goal with social media is to create something that becomes a brand – a business which is recognized all over the world. There will come a time when you are going to invest a lot into a great logo, a slogan, and everything else that comes with a successful business, or in this case, a startup.



Be Consistent



Missing a day or two will not be the end of the world, but you need to make sure that your posts have a schedule. Otherwise, people will stop showing interest and move on to the next thing. That is the way social media works.



Use Automation Tools

A regular person will not see a lot of value in using something like automation tools for social media. However, the more accounts you have, the more difficult it becomes to manage every single one of them. But if there is a place where you can connect them all together and make a posting schedule, everything becomes simpler. As you can probably guess, there are quite a lot of different tools out there, so find one that suits you the best.



Social media marketing, whether it is for a startup or any other business, requires a lot of understanding and effort. Nevertheless, such platforms play a massive role in our lives, so the chances of you making it increase exponentially if you have a presence on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and so on.