6 Helpful Habits That Will Make You Feel Calmer

Modern life can be stressful and make you not feel calm at all. We work non-stop from nine to five, and even outside this time, we are constantly bombarded with a barrage of emails, social media notifications, and anxiety-inducing news headlines. We are living in the data age, and our lives can seem like a constant stream of information pouring into our heads. At times it can be overwhelming.

It is no wonder then that more and more people are struggling with their mental health. Almost half of all adults will experience a mental illness at some point in their lives. We could all do with a little more calmness in the world, but it is becoming harder and harder to find.

If you are struggling with the worries and stresses of today, it is possible to find some peace. By making a few subtle adjustments to your daily life, you will feel calmer and better equipped to deal with life in the digital age.

1. Cut down on technology

Our overuse of technology is one of the biggest contributors to mental health problems today. Excessive consumption of digital media, in particular social platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, can make us feel stressed, anxious, depressed, and low in self-esteem. By cutting out unnecessary technology use, you can replace these negative feelings with more positive ones. Read a book in your spare moments instead of scrolling aimlessly through social media. Invite a friend for coffee rather than texting. Choose the analog over the digital at every opportunity, and you will feel the calming benefits instantly.

2. Exercise

Exercise is the best natural mood-booster there is. Just 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per day will get your endorphins flowing, which helps to reduce stress and makes you happier and more productive. Not to mention the added levels of self-confidence that come with being fitter and stronger.

3. Spend time in nature

The mental health benefits of the outdoors are well-documented, but not enough people appreciate the advantages of spending a little time in nature. Going out for a lunchtime walk or taking the scenic route home can make you feel calm and peaceful and send any worries packing.

4. Socialize

People with a stable social network of friends and family have stronger mental health than those that are more isolated. Socializing with loved ones adds to your sense of self-worth and can make you feel more confident and stress-free. It also provides a medium to share positive experiences or emotional support to help you through tough times.

5. Eat better

Food is fuel for the body, so it should come as no surprise that what you eat has a direct influence on how you feel. An unhealthy diet full of fatty, oily foods will make you feel lethargic, tired, and irritable. Feel happier and at peace by adopting more healthy, balanced food habits. Plenty of fruit and vegetables will give your body the nutrients it craves while cutting down on alcohol and caffeine consumption will have an enormously positive impact on your anxiety levels.

6. Meditate

You don’t need to be an expert in things like chakras or Advaita Vedanta to experience the benefits of meditation. All you need is a quiet place to sit and focus on your breath. Just ten minutes of meditation a day can make you feel calmer, more confident, and increase your attention span. There are plenty of guided meditation apps to help you get started.