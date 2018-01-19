6 Surprising Facts About Sleep That You Didn’t Know

There’s a lot about sleep that we don’t know, and most of what we do know has only been discovered in the last couple of decades. It is, however, clear that sleep is a fundamental part of life. When we go to sleep, we give our bodies a chance to relax and rejuvenate. That’s why, after a particularly good sleep, you feel refreshed and ready to face any obstacles in life. When you’re up tossing and turning all night, you awake and wonder how long you can get away with staying in bed before you’re late for work.

The time we spend asleep can also have an impact on us physically. Have you ever gone to sleep with what seems like flawless skin and waken up with a spot on your nose the size of a volcano? We think that knowing a little more about sleep could actually be a fantastic benefit for both your health, your beauty and your state of mind. Here are a few facts that we believe might help and has eluded us over the years.

1) 12 Percent Of People Love Vintage Even When They’re Asleep

Have you ever sat down and watched a black and white movie on TV? Well, according to studies approximately 12 percent of people dream in black and white. You can read more about this on The New York Times. Researchers aren’t quite sure why this is, but it must be something to do with their perception of their world. Interestingly, people who are born blind don’t see anything in their dreams but rather dream about emotions and smells instead.

Many psychiatrists believe that dreams are often manifestations of subconscious thoughts or worries. However, they are hardly ever clear and may need to be translated. People have made millions writing books that are purported to translate the meaning of dreams. The classic interpretation of dreams is that they always mean the opposite. For instance, dreaming of blood is often thought to be linked to passion and strong feelings such as love or even sexual desire. So, if you dream of someone you know bleeding, it’s possible you are simply experiencing strong feelings of passion for them on a subconscious level.

2) Less Sleep Means More Spots

Do you constantly wake up with pimples in the morning? If you do, then you may be going to bed too late and spending far too much time watching Netflix. One of the problems with Netflix is that content will play continuously for a few hours before it checks if you are still watching the show. And, even if that warning does popup most people will hastily click it away and continue bingeing the latest popular TV show.

The problem is this can mean that rather than going to bed at 10 PM, you can head to bed at 2 AM, ready to wake up at 7 AM for work! Experts recommend that you get at least 8 hours of sleep every night, and if you don’t it’s not just your level of concentration that will suffer. You are far more likely to suffer from a breakout of spots too. If you want to avoid a desperate attempt to cover them with an inch of concealer, make sure you still have a bedtime, even in your twenties.

Be aware that issues with bacteria on your pillow, your phone, and even your remote control can also cause skin trouble. So, make sure that you are cleaning your pillows on a regular basis and that you avoid sleeping next to your cell.

3) The Struggle To Get Out Of Bed Is Real, And It Has A Name!

If you can’t get out of bed in the morning and struggle for hours to find the energy to roll off the edge, you might have thought that you were just lazy. In fact, you could have a condition known as dysania. This seems to be a form of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and it simply means that you’ll struggle to get up and get going in the morning. Pilates can help with this as you’ll discover on metodopilates.net. But, you’ll probably fall asleep multiple times before you finally succumb, and pay attention to your alarm message: It’s time for work!

Interestingly, it seems the word was quite common hundreds of years ago. It’s perhaps less surprising that plenty of people would like to see it brought back, as you can see from this Instagram post.

4)Your Mattress Just Ain’t No Good

Every year, doctors treat patients who have chronic pain in their back and neck. While the patient believes it to be caused by an injury they experienced years ago, one of the most common culprits is actually the mattress. It is rather important that you find a mattress to sleep on that not only provides comfort but that also a great level of back support. Otherwise, you will wake up morning after morning in pain and discomfort.

One of the misconceptions about mattresses is that softer is always better, but that’s not true. Some people will benefit from a firmer mattress as it will provide a greater level of support for their back. Look at a site like mattress-guides.net for more information on the best mattress that is available for you. There are plenty of different types to choose from, and if you are waking up in pain, it might be worth making a switch.

5)You Dream A Little Dream Every Night

Five minutes after you wake up, fifty percent of the dream that you had that night has already been forgotten. Sometimes, you might wake up and think that you didn’t dream at all. However, research does show that you dream every night, whether there’s a memory of the experience or not.

Dreams are not always clear and can be completely abstract, making them far more difficult to remember. However, you can train yourself to recall them with a dream journal. Whenever you wake up, you should be writing down what you dreamt about. Eventually remembering your dreams will become second nature.

6) Restless Sleeper? Eat A Banana

Lastly, if you find that you are tossing and turning all night, you might want to try adding some potassium to your diet. This will calm your body and your muscles down and could improve your quality of sleep.

We hope you find these facts about sleep interesting. A few of these might even help improve your complexion if you start sleeping the right way!