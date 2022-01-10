Six Ways You Can Make Your Cubicle Feel Like Home

If you have got a 9 to 5 job as most people do, you pretty much have to spend most of your day in your cubicle office. The last thing you want is to be confined in a dull enclosure without any inspiration. The good thing is, there’s no reason that your cubicle should feel like a cage. You can always add a personalized touch and make it into something that brings you warmth and comfort at work.

After all, taking some time off to decorate cubicle spaces can take a load off your mind, besides it being a fun experience for you. For this reason, here are several exciting cube decor ideas that you can look at in this article.

1. Organize Your Work Space

It’s pretty normal to have a lot of office clutter on your work desk over time. It could either be from paperwork or all your pencils, markers, and pens lying all over your desk. And since you’re always pressed for time, you keep putting off clearing the mess on your desk.

As a matter of fact, this happens more often than you might think for most people. Fortunately, you have an excellent solution for this, by getting yourself a desk organizer. You now have a way to store all your office essentials with pencil and pen holders for all your stationery.

Clearing all the clutter from your workspace means that you’ll have more room in your cube. Additionally, it can be quite liberating to have an organized cubicle office, which reflects on your overall productivity. Be sure to clear out your shelves and filing cabinet as well. After that, you may now assign the different spaces you create to suit your needs. Again, it helps to have what you frequently use near you for easier access.

What you don’t need as much can be safely kept away in your filing cabinet. After decluttering your work desk, you might want to consider adding some functional desk decorations. They might be the boost you need to uplift your mood even on your dullest days.

2. Have a Lamp in Your Cube

Adding a beautiful lamp to your work desk can only make things better. You want to have good lighting even on those days when you have to work late. In this case, fluorescent lighting might make the place feel sterile, so be sure to choose a soft light bulb. They can come quite handy, especially if your cubicle office doesn’t get enough natural light. You’ll experience better comfort and creativity when there’s a soothing light source around you.

On the other hand, having a floor lamp is an interesting element to add to your cubicle decorations. But with these, you’d first take time and assess the amount of space you have got left. Additionally, it might also be a good idea to place the lamp in a position where nothing blocks the light from reaching you.

3. Bring in Some Fresh Flowers or Leafy Plants

Plants and fresh flowers are undoubtedly nature’s way of nourishing your inner soul and bringing life to your surroundings. With this in mind, you can see how your cubicle office can become a haven for you. You want to work in an environment that’s good for your soul and pleasing to the eye. And that’s what plants and flowers bring to the table.

For starters, you can never go wrong with air plants in your cube. There are different types and styles to choose from, which is what makes them so popular. Additionally, they aren’t huge, and you won’t have to put in a lot of effort to look after them. There are also some refreshingly cool cubicle containers that you can use to put your air plants.

Equally important are leafy plants that make it all worth the work it takes to look after them. A good tip would be to find ones with round leaves to keep around your workspace instead of those with pointed leaves. Furthermore, if you’re worried about what will happen to them if you’re not at work, you can easily ask one of your coworkers to water it in your absence. But you’ll have to make sure that they’re not prone to plant allergies that may affect their health if they’re in contact with your plant.

4. Have a Specific Color Scheme

It might seem like a daunting task to decorate your cubicle office, but it’ll all be worth it in the end. Similarly, a good color scheme might be the difference between a dull office and one that’s full of life. In fact, it will help you develop a suitable workspace decor that will blend in perfectly with all your desk accessories. Everything will now feel more natural-looking, seamlessly fitting in with the surroundings.

Above all, a calm and vibrant color scheme will quickly place your mind at ease and reduce mental pressure at work. It will be an excellent way to make your cube more exciting and livelier, which is what your mind needs. You can also use spray paint to color the sections that seem to be out of place, even on your cubicle wall, if you like. The idea is to have everything working together to compliment the color scheme you have in mind.

5. Add a Wooden Block Calendar

Typically, cubicle decorations are much more than just mere desk accessories. Think about adding a wooden block calendar to your workspace. The regular calendars can be a tad bit boring to look at all day for a year.

Moreover, the last thing you want to look at is the one from your company hanging over you in your cubicle. A wooden calendar block might be what you need to spice up your cube. They bring in an aesthetic aspect to your space and might even end up enhancing your color scheme.

6. Add a Removable Wallpaper to Your Cubicle Wall

A wallpaper is among the most common methods of cubicle decoration, and for a good reason. It helps you do away with the bland and dull-looking cubicle walls in your office. Furthermore, there’s a lot you can do with removable wallpaper.

First, you can use it to add a personalized touch to your office setting. Second, it can be a great way to compliment the items in your cubicle as well. You can use one that blends in well with your filing cabinet and office chair pillows. Moreover, you have a chance to use a different wallpaper for each of your cubicle walls. This way, you end up creating a home away from home.

Final Word

The best way to get the most out of your workday is to make sure you’re comfortable with your workspace environment. Choosing to decorate cubicle enclosures is the best way to do so without affecting the other employees and is one of the easiest methods of improving your business communications.









