6 Questions To Think Over When Purchasing Real Estate In Turkey Without Intermediaries

Property in Turkey

In the real estate market of the Republic of Turkey, as in any other country, there are various real estate companies and private agents. Some of them want to earn extra money easily and quickly, so they provide services in bad faith, not caring about their image. On the other hand, there are those real estate agencies that have earned the trust and positive feedback from customers through long and painstaking work over the years. Some people think they have enough knowledge of the Republic of Turkey property market. Although it may be true, there are a couple of certain things it is vital to keep in mind when investing in real estate in Turkey without intermediaries.

Buy apartments in Turkey without intermediaries: advantages and risks

Is it possible to buy property abroad without intermediaries? Undoubtedly. In Turkey, as in any other developed country, there are many specialized Internet portals where apartments and houses from owners and developers are presented. All you need to do is choose the options you like and call the sellers.

We recommend paying attention to a few points:

If you know Turkish, then in the process of communication you will be able to clarify all the nuances that interest you. But here it is important to understand that each seller tries to sell his real estate as profitably as possible, so there will be a lot to talk about the merits and very little about the shortcomings. You can find out reliable information only through a specialized agency, as they have a large catalog and they are able to offer you different options. In addition, it is beneficial for them to tell the truth since a good reputation and trusting relationships in the real estate market are the keys to success with customers. Buying housing in Turkey without intermediaries is risky for another reason. Due to the fact that the housing is located abroad, you will not have the opportunity to carefully check the legal purity of the documents and find out if there are any encumbrances, loans, debts, and arrests at the facility. Buying a property in Turkey blindly is unreasonable, so you will need to spend your money and time on trips to view, and after choosing an acceptable option, to draw up the documents accompanying the transaction. Calculate and think in advance whether you are ready for such additional costs. If you want to buy an apartment from a developer, be careful and choose only trusted companies. The wrong choice of a developer is fraught with loss of finances and time, delays in the completion of construction work, and freezing of the real estate. Without knowing the language, it will not be easy to conduct a dialogue with the seller. Therefore, you must hire a good translator and pay him for the services. As we noted above, an interpreter will be needed when applying for TAPU. Calculation and planning of expenses for registration of property also fall on the shoulders of the investor. You will have to figure out on your own what taxes are for the purchase of housing and for a sale and purchase transaction, how much it costs to draw up a TAPU, utility contracts, aidat, etc.

As for saving money on real estate agency fees, this is true, but only in part. Cooperation with small companies or private realtors implies payment for services. Large licensed companies usually work with buyers for free.

Summing up, we can say that buying a home in Turkey without intermediaries is profitable and safe if you know the Turkish language and local legislation well, and also have the time and money to travel to the Republic for viewing, hire specialists to check the legal purity of the selected real estate options.