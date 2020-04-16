How to Know It’s Time to Get Out Of Your Relationship

If you’ve been having problems in your relationship, the hardest thing is to know when it’s over and when it can still be salvaged. It’s never an easy decision to make, but there are some signs you should look out for when it comes to knowing when the time is right to get out of your relationship. It’s always tempting to hold on even when you know it’s over, but the signs below should always cause you to question whether that’s the right thing to do.

If You Feel Held Back

If you feel like your relationship is holding you back and stopping you from achieving all the things you want to achieve in life, you should definitely think about whether the relationship is still a good thing for you or not. Being held back, even if you’re okay with it now, could lead to problems with resentment later on and that’s not good in any relationship.

If You’re the Only One Putting in the Effort

If it feels to you like you’re the only person in this relationship willing to put in any effort, it’s definitely worth considering whether it’s the right thing for you to be a part of going forward. There’s nothing wrong with giving up if it feels like the other person in the relationship never started putting in the work to begin with. One-sided relationships don’t tend to work out.

If Things Have Become Aggressive

When you reach the point at which there’s verbal or physical aggression in your relationship, it’s time to end it as soon as possible. A few harsh words might slip out during an argument, but if it progresses beyond that, the relationship should end. Once one or both of you has to get a domestic violence attorney involved, things have gone too far.

If You’re Still Hoping for a Big Change

Lots of people feel like they can change the other person in a relationship, but this belief is very often a misguided one. People don’t change very easily and when they do, it’s because they make that change happen by themselves. No matter what you think or want, you can’t make another person change if they’re not the one driving that change.

If You’re Experiencing More Pain Than Happiness

It’s a good idea to try to weigh up the impact your relationship has on you. Do you feel like the relationship as a whole is a net benefit to you or a net negative? If you feel like it might be causing you more pain and upset than it’s causing happiness, it might be an indicator that the relationship has run its cause and should come to an end.

Nothing matters more than your own wellbeing, and that’s true in your relationship as well. If your relationship is causing you problems and you feel that you’re suffering, it’s probably not worth carrying on in that relationship. If it’s not making you happy any longer, it’s time to get out.

