Although recreational travel in the UK may be suspended for the next few weeks, essential travel is still permitted. If you do need to travel to a different location, however, you’ll want to ensure you stay as safe as possible. This means maintaining social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and choosing accommodation that allows you to observe the relevant guidelines.

Why Choose Serviced Apartments?

Staying in a serviced apartment gives you access to a spacious environment that’s reserved for your sole use. You won’t need to liaise with hotel staff or B&B owners throughout your stay, which means you can minimise your contact with others throughout your trip. Many serviced apartments do provide a concierge service, however, so you’ll still be able to access assistance when you need it. In addition to this, serviced apartments offer a range of additional benefits, particularly during these difficult times. To find out why serviced apartments are a top choice, take a look at these advantages:

1. Low Traffic

Communal areas, such as hallways and stairwells, are often high traffic areas in hotels and B&Bs. This means you’re likely to be in close proximity to other people, if you choose to stay in this type of accommodation. When you choose to stay in a serviced apartment, however, there will be lower traffic in these areas, thus minimising your risk of contracting the virus.

2. Longer Stays

Hotels and B&Bs often have a maximum stay limit, which means you may need to switch accommodation in order to meet your needs. If you’re travelling for work, for example, you might want to book accommodation for a fortnight, month or even longer. When you arrange your stay at a serviced apartment, you can book a longer stay and avoid the need to change rooms or travel to a different hotel. Not only does this maximise convenience, it also helps to keep you safe.

3. Additional Features

Due to the on-going lockdown restrictions, you’ll need to find at-home entertainment to keep you busy over the next few weeks. If you’re staying in a B&B or hotel, there’s a good chance you’ll only have a few TV channels to keep you company.

In contrast, companies like Dream Apartments ensure their serviced apartments are packed full of additional features. When you choose to stay in accommodation from Dream Apartments, you’ll benefit from free Wi-Fi, smart TVs with a range of streaming services and luxury furnishings. If you have to stay in, you may as well do it in style!

4. Kitchen and Dining Facilities

A serviced apartment ensures you’ll have access to your own fully integrated kitchen appliances and eating area, which means you can prepare your own meals at any time. When restaurants and bars are closed, this is a critical feature you just won’t find in hotels and B&Bs. In addition to giving you the freedom to truly enjoy your stay, having your own kitchen and dining facilities means you won’t need to put yourself at risk by visiting shops, cafes or takeaways on a daily basis.

If you're permitted to travel for essential reasons, you'll want to do everything you can to stay safe. Serviced apartments give you the flexibility you need to create a luxury retreat that provides the same safety and security as your own home.
















