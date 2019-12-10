4 Ways To Implement Self-Care On Your Hair

Keeping your hair as healthy as possible can take time, particularly if you are someone who suffers from frizz on a regular basis. However, with serums, conditioners, and sprays to help you prevent damage and keep your hair looking great, it is not impossible. Here, we have compiled a list of some of the ways that you can care for your hair by changing just a few elements of your daily routine.

Wash your Hair Often

Though you may need to wash your hair four times a month maximum, having a shower sparingly will not only help to retain natural oils in your scalp, but it will also encourage the hair to grow. Though it can seem strange at first, the hair will then retain natural oil production, therefore ensuring that your hair is clean without the use of any harsh chemicals that could cause further damage. Don’t let your strands go without water for too long. Be sure to wash your hair often to see improvement over time.

Brush Dry, Comb Wet

Another golden rule to live by when caring for your hair is to brush dry hair and comb wet hair. This will help to prevent breakage and work trough knots making your hair more manageable. In addition to this, a wide-tooth comb will also help to distribute hair care products such as leave-in conditioners from root to tip to tame frizz and maintain a healthy shine of the hair without weighing it down. Brushing when the hair is dry will also help to remove any loose strands and prevent the appearance of split ends over time.

Start From The Bottom And Work Your Way Up

Though this may seem like a strange concept when brushing your hair, starting from the bottom and working your way up may actually benefit you. Not only will it lessen the strain put on the ends of your hair, but it will help you to prevent hair fall out. This is particularly beneficial for those that are experiencing a large amount of hair loss around the hairline as this will help to minimalize the disruption. However, if the hair loss continues it may be beneficial to opt for a hair transplant as this will take hair from the donor area and place it in the affected area to encourage growth and repair the hairline.

Try A Leave-In Conditioner

Though a leave-in conditioner is often one of the last things that people consider, this can be a benefit to you as it will help to protect your hair even during the styling process. BY applying it from root to tip and working it through the hair, you can then ensure that your hair is healthy all year round without it being weighed down in any way. Though this may seem strange at first, this will keep your hair protected when styling as well as provide moisture.

Whether you are experiencing a dry spell with your hair or you are just looking to grow out your locks in 2020, this is your year for perfect hair in no time at all. Which of these will you be trying first?