Search warrants and your rights when it comes to a federal case

Having federal agents at your door with a search warrant can feel very overwhelming. The first thing you want to focus on is understanding what you can do, what are your rights, while also allowing those people to do their job if possible. But as you can imagine, things are not so black and white. Here’s what you need to consider.

What is a federal search warrant?

The federal search warrant is a legal document that a judge signed authorizing law enforcement officers to search a location for evidence of a crime. In order to get that search warrant, the agents must demonstrate probable cause. Also, for the warrant to be valid, it needs to cover the location to be searched, the items to be seized, the judge’s signature and the legal basis for the search. If any of those things are missing, the search warrant is not valid and you can choose to challenge it in court later on.

Who is executing the federal search warrant?

That will depend, but it’s mostly a task carried by the agencies. That can be the DEA, FBI, ATF, IRS or the Homeland Security Investigations. These agencies are the ones conducting federal investigations before seeking any type of warrant. Clearly, the search is never random, and they know exactly what they are focused on and what to look out for.

But what can the agents search if they have a search warrant? The warrant will authorize search in various locations, ranging from private residences to business offices, vehicles, storage units and electronic devices. They can also be authorized to do a digital search. That might entail seizing computers and phones, recovering any deleted files and accessing cloud storage or emails. Searches can be very technical and can be extended after the seizure of items.

What happens during the federal search?

At first, the agents will enter the property, sometimes even forcefully if they need to. They will announce their presence first, and if someone is not replying, they might end up entering the property anyway.

Securing the scene is the next step. They will restrict your movement and if there are multiple people, they separate individuals for questioning. They also ensure officer safety.

Conducting the search is the next step here. Agents will be searching areas specified in the search warrant, and they will be seizing the listed items, as follows. They will search cabinets, review documents, collect electronic devices and anything of that nature.

After that, they will do the inventory and exit. They will offer a copy of the warrant, and an inventory of the seized items. You will need to keep this document, since this is obviously important for your overall defense.

What rights do you have during the federal search?

As expected, even if the federal agents are coming with a valid warrant, you still have a few rights that they need to respect.

You have the right to stay silent, which means that anything you are saying during this process can be used against you. So yes, you want to state that you wish to remain silent and contact your Federal Crimes Defense Lawyer.

You also have the right to an attorney. The attorney can’t stop the search once it begins, as you can imagine. But they can protect your rights, prepare your defense and offer you advice in real time. Sometimes, this advice can prove to be extremely valuable.

The right to see the warrant is also something to consider. You can check the warrant, see if it’s for the right address, what is the scope of the search, and what items are listed. You don’t want to interfere with the search, but making sure everything is correct does matter.

Protection against unreasonable searches is also there. The warrant might allow only the search for specific things. That’s why you want to know exactly what was covered by the warrant. It is possible that they might be trying to access more than what the warrant allows, and that’s where you can get the lawyer involved.

You also have the right not to consent to additional searches. Sometimes, agents might request to expand the search beyond what the warrant allows. You have the right to not do that.

Conclusion

Clearly, having a great lawyer by your side is crucial during this entire process. It makes sense to take your time, prepare the right defense, while also respecting the agents and their work. That being said, you do want to be 100% sure that the agents are respecting the warrant and its scope. Sometimes, they will try to go beyond that scope, and that’s where you need to be very careful. You have the right to not consent to additional searches. That’s why having a lawyer by your side is crucial, because they can offer you all the necessary guidance and support.