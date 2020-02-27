5 Tips To Help You Save For Your Honeymoon

You’ve been so focused on planning your wedding that you almost forgot about the honeymoon – but not quite. We all know that this is the best part, but a lot of the time, the budget is all but depleted by the time we get around to planning it.

Planning and budgeting for a honeymoon can be tough – but it doesn’t always have to be. If you’re worried about having enough for your dream honeymoon, let’s talk about it. Here are five tips to help you save for your dream honeymoon.

1. It’s The Small Things That Count

How often do you get a coffee in the morning before work from your corner coffee shop? Every day? While it may not seem like a lot, when you add up how much you spend on morning coffee and lunch as well, it can be a sizable chunk.

When thinking about saving for your dream honeymoon, you’ve got to start with the small, everyday things that could make a world of difference. Try cutting back to just two or even three lattes a week, or pack a lunch for work Monday through Thursday.

2. Know When to Book

Knowing exactly when to book your honeymoon could end up saving you quite a bit. As you probably already know, the closer you get to go time, the more expensive those tickets will be. You’ve also got to consider things like peak seasons and locations as well.

The further in advance, you can book your honeymoon, the better the deal will be.

3. Take Out a Short-Term Loan

If your wedding is just around the corner, and you simply don’t have time to save up for your dream honeymoon, there is the option of taking out a short-term loan. There are plenty of personal and title loan refinance options available out there.

The best part of these types of loans is that they’re quick and easy to get and offer flexible repayment options on the other end. This means that you can get honeymooning before even having to think about payback options.

4. Create a Honeymoon Registry Instead

Something that most of us look forward to when thinking about our wedding day is the wedding gift registry. However, if you’ve been living with your partner for a while now and already have most of what you need for the home, you may want to consider a honeymoon registry instead.

This means that your guests can contribute towards your dream honeymoon instead of gifts for your home. It’s the perfect way to come up with the remaining amount you need for your romantic getaway.

5. Try a Later-Moon

There’s no doubt that with wedding pressure comes honeymoon pressure as well – but who’s to say that you have to go on it straight after the wedding? If you don’t think you’ll be able to come up with the funds for your honeymoon before the wedding, why not put it off for a bit?

Settle into married life for a while, and slowly start to save for your honeymoon together.

Turning your dream honeymoon into reality is easier said than done. However, there are ways to make it happen – and you don’t even have to break the bank.