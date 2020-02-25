5 Spots That Are Perfect For A Romantic Getaway In Europe

Looking for somewhere romantic to take your partner? There is nothing quite like a romantic holiday with your significant other as this is a chance for you to explore somewhere new together and make new memories. You are spoilt for choice when it comes to destinations in Europe so here are a few of the best options.

Venice

The Floating City is one of the most unique and beautiful cities in the world with no roads and only canals which makes it an amazingly beautiful and serene place to take your partner. You can spend your time here exploring on a gondola, taking in the sights and, of course, enjoying the finest Italian food and wine.

Santorini

This stunning Cyclade Island 120 miles southeast of mainland Greece is an idyllic place for a romantic holiday. You will struggle to find better sunsets anywhere else in the world and it has a dramatic coastline along with welcoming villages where you can enjoy fine dining and amazing views out to sea.

Bruges

Somewhat of a hidden gem in Europe, Belgium’s Bruges is a superb city filled with breathtaking medieval architecture, cobbled streets and peaceful canals. It is a wonderful place to explore by foot as you can take in the sights, soak up the atmosphere and enjoy Belgian beer, chocolate and other local treats.

Paris

It is impossible to talk about romantic destinations without talking about Paris, widely known as The City of Love. There is something special about Paris and it is a lovely place for couples because there is so much to see and do here in addition to the obvious highlights like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre. Additionally, the food and drink in Paris all part of the magical charm so it is easy to see why it is so popular. Another good reason to choose Paris is that it is easy to reach from the UK with a quick flight, plus you can save on your rail fare to the airport with Web Duo tickets.

Barcelona

In terms of culture, it is hard to look past Barcelona as this is somewhere that oozes style and culture throughout. Stunning architecture, world-famous art museums, delicious food and drink, and iconic attractions make this a must-visit destination and somewhere great for couples.

There are many romantic destinations all over Europe to consider but these are the best places to consider for a special trip with your partner where you are sure to make many memories together.