10 Incredible Reasons Why You Should Consider Relocating to Indonesia

Relocating to another country is a big deal, but a lot of people say it’s something that everyone should try. Traveling shows you a world you’ve never seen before, but actually living somewhere gives you the chance to experience it in a completely different way. Whether you stay for a year or you never leave, living in another country can change your life. But if you’re thinking about moving, where should you go? Indonesia isn’t just a great place to travel; it’s also a fun and interesting place to live. It might not be the first country that comes to your mind, but there are some excellent reasons to consider living there.

The People

Like many Southeast Asian countries, one of the biggest draws for many is the friendliness of the people. A lot of travelers and expats in Indonesia sing the praises of the locals, saying that they are friendly and helpful, always willing to offer hospitality to those they meet. Some people love the values that Indonesians uphold, such as the ideas of family and community over individuals. Indonesia is a diverse country with people from a range of backgrounds, much like its neighbor Malaysia, so you never know who you might meet next. It’s a welcoming country that still has a strong identity despite, or maybe because of, the mix of people.

The Food

You need to eat to survive, so moving somewhere with a cuisine you can’t stand wouldn’t be ideal. Even though you can cook whatever you want, every country has different staple ingredient. So it’s a good thing that Indonesia has such wonderful food on offer and a wide range of influences making the cuisine so delicious. It tends to be pretty healthy food, although you can find some great treats too. Indonesian food varies a lot by region, so you can always discover something new just by traveling within the country. Some of it is mostly indigenous to Indonesia, while other areas have been influenced more by food from China, India, the Middle East, and more. You can find some great examples of Indonesian food here.

The Culture

Indonesia’s culture is one of the many reasons people choose to visit, but it’s also a wonderful reason to stick around for longer. Just like the country’s cuisine, the culture can vary a lot from region to region. But even though it’s diverse, there’s a strong cultural identity that is felt across the whole country. The official national motto of Indonesia is “unity in diversity”, which the people take seriously. If you spend time living in Indonesia, you can do more than simply observe the culture from the outside, like you might do as a traveler. Instead, you have the option of being more involved with the local people and culture in a variety of ways. This can sometimes mean adjusting to more conservative cultural norms, but it’s all part of living like a local.

The Nightlife and Entertainment

You might think of sun, sea, and sand when you think about Indonesia, but there are plenty of other ways to enjoy yourself. A lot of people like it for the nightlife and the entertainment on offer, particularly in Indonesia’s larger cities. Many parts of Indonesia are very modern, with a lot of young people who want to enjoy themselves just like others around the world want to. Even though alcohol isn’t that cheap, there are plenty of places to drink or dance if that’s what you like to do. Jakarta, in particular, is a great place to go if you’re looking for a fun night out.

Plenty of Expats

Making friends with the locals is all part of living somewhere new, but sometimes you want to share experiences with other foreigners too. It can be tough to adjust to a new home and a new culture and having other people around you who understand can make a huge difference. Luckily, Indonesia has a fair number of people from other countries. If you’re looking for someone from back home to talk to, you have a good chance of finding them, whether they’re an expat or a traveler. But you also don’t have to spend all your time with expats if you don’t want to.

The Climate

The weather in Indonesia is a huge draw for many travelers, and for people relocating there too. Indonesia has a tropical climate, which makes it pretty humid. This can be tough to adjust to, but it can certainly make a change from what you’re used to at home. And, of course, the dry season is contrasted by the wet season, but even then the showers tend to be short, and it stays warm. With high temperatures all year, it’s ideal if you get cold easily. Daylight hours stay roughly the same all year too, so there’s no dealing with super long nights in the middle of a cold winter.

Affordable Cost of Living

One of the best things for expats about living in Indonesia is the affordable cost of living, particularly if you’re on an expat’s salary. You’ll likely be earning more than average, but still paying local prices for everything from your home to your food. You can use local websites like https://rumahdijual.com/ yogyakarta/ to find somewhere to live, which will give you better access to what’s available than using sites aimed at expats. It can be useful to use a service that helps out people who are relocating, but it can also mean you’re more limited in terms of what you can find.

Nature and Wildlife

If you’re a nature lover or you enjoy the outdoors, it’s one of the main draws for moving to Indonesia. The biodiversity of the country is fascinating, and there are always new environments for you to explore. Whether you want to go birdwatching, sailing or hiking, you can enjoy everything Indonesia has to offer over its many thousands of islands. No one knows exactly how many there are, but estimates come in at somewhere around over 18,000 islands. In fact, Indonesia is currently trying to work out just how many there are.

Beautiful Beaches

You can’t forget the beaches when you’re listing wonderful reasons to live in Indonesia. Anyone who wants to spend their time on the beach when they visit will often pick Bali as their destination, but it’s not the only place to go if you want a good beach. Since the country is made up of so many islands, you can find beaches everywhere. And you’ve got a better chance of finding a beach that no one else is occupying too. When you visit, you only have time to seek out a couple of beaches. But if you live in Indonesia, you can make it your mission to find your favorite beach.

The Language

Learning the local language is only polite when you move to a new country, and it’s also useful. It can be hard to get things done if you don’t understand anyone. You might be surprised to know that Indonesian (Bahasa Indonesia) isn’t actually too hard to learn – at least, in comparison to other Asian languages. It’s a fairly phonetic language, which makes it easier to learn to speak and read/write it, and the grammar isn’t too complicated, either. What’s even better is that Indonesian people are very encouraging when you put some effort into learning the language, which is always helpful.

There are plenty of places you could choose for your first time living abroad. Indonesia might not immediately come to mind, but it could be the perfect place for an adventure.