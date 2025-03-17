Being an entrepreneur means creating your own schedule. No need to set 5 different alarms to wake up for your 9 to 5. Instead, you can start work at noon if that works for you. Even though you can start your day whenever you want, maintaining your energy throughout the day is a struggle. You may be wondering why you need five coffees to get through the day. Questioning why your ambition is high but your energy is low? Consider planning your workday based on your energy levels.

Energy Levels Throughout the Day

Many factors influence our energy levels. One of the biggest impacts is our circadian rhythm. This is how bodies regulate temperature, hormone levels, sleep, and other internal systems. Our diet, activities, and habits also affect whether we feel energetic or sluggish. Even though we are aware of when we feel like we’re running on E and when we feel like we can run a marathon, we don’t always align the work we do with how we feel. This is why you often find yourself downing a cup of coffee at midday to help you finish an assignment.

Trying to be creative when you’re tired feels like running on a treadmill with a watermelon on your shoulders. It’s exhausting and useless. Tasks become incomplete or ignored. Instead utilize your high-energy moments to do your best work.

How to Schedule Your Workday for Optimal Performance

For a moment, forget your planner. Forget the advice telling you to wake up at 4 am to start your day. Instead, pay attention to how your energy fluctuates throughout the day. Then, make a list of all your business tasks that require a good amount of energy. Some examples of these tasks may be:

Negotiating new business deals.

Closing high-end clients

Running meetings

Pitching new clients

Next, identify tasks that require a fair amount of energy. These usually require a time block and your entire focus to really make progress. They could be:

Content creation

Follow up with leads

Replying to customer questions or feedback

Updating your website

Zoom calls

Lastly, you have the low energy tasks. These tasks are easy to do and easy to forget after spending the bulk of your time on those big ticket items. Usually, they’re tasks like:

Accounting

Replying to emails

Attending webinars

After identifying tasks, try grouping those that need the same energy. This way, you can accomplish more without burning out or getting bored.

Protip: Follow the 80/20 rule. Focus on the 20% of activities that bring 80% of your results. For instance, if you know sending out cold pitches brings in more leads than posting on social media, then shift your work day accordingly.

Track Your Energy Levels Throughout the Day

A simple way to do this is to write down every hour from the time you wake up until you go to bed. For example, if you normally wake up at 7 am, a list that looks like:

7 am-

8 am-

9 am-

10 am-

And so on. At the beginning of each hour, jot down next to the time the words high, medium, or low depending on where your energy is at that hour. Do this for about a week or two to gain a clear understanding of how your energy fluctuates throughout the day.

Combine the Data

Now you know which tasks require a certain amount of energy. You also know what your peak energy hours and your low energy hours are. Now you can combine this data to create your ideal workday.

Schedule your high-energy tasks during the days when your energy is high. Remember to focus on tasks that bring you the most results. Match the different tasks based on the times of the day when you have the corresponding energy level.

If you can’t fit all your tasks in, think about delegating or cutting ones that don’t help your bottom line or long-term goals.

Things to Keep in Mind

This new schedule you’ve created may work out right away, or you may need some time to adjust. Remember that many factors can influence your energy level. To help you maintain healthy ebbs and flows, remember to get 7-8 hours of sleep each night. Consume foods that help boost or rejuvenate your energy. Stay away from distractions. Concentrate on tasks that require your full attention. Multitasking can also drain your energy.

Take breaks during your day. You can go for a walk, have a dance break, or meditate. These activities help your body handle stress better. And don’t forget to stay hydrated. Not every day will match your energy levels. However, the more you practice these techniques, the better your chances of being happy with your work.