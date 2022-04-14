Planning a Colour-Themed Birthday Party

A birthday party can be a great celebration and a chance to get your friends together for a night of fun. Whether you are planning your own party or a celebration for a friend, you will want to spend time thinking about decoration as this is how you set the mood, make the event more memorable and improve the quality of the photos that will end up on social media! This post will look at colour themes and how they can be used to improve the party.

Neon Nights

Nothing says a party quite like neon, so this can be a great option for a fun birthday party. You can use neon body paint, glitter, hair tinsel and reflective clothing for a bold, colourful party that will certainly get everything in the mood for a good time.

You will also want to be consistent with the theme, such as personalised and colour-themed birthday cards, wall decor and props for your theme. The key to success with a party is the planning, so you need to spend some time thinking about the venue, budgeting, guest list, food and drinks. Speaking of drinks, here are a few options for a colour-themed birthday party.

Red – Strawberry Daiquiri

It is hard to beat a strawberry daiquiri for red, especially when it is a frozen one!

This has just 4 ingredients and it is easy to whip up in a big batch for people to enjoy during the party.

Blue – Blue Lagoon

A blue lagoon is a refreshing cocktail made from blue curaçao, vodka, soda water, cherries, lemon, orange and lime. It has a very distinctive blue tone that is sure to catch the eye of people at the party.

Green – Tokyo Tea

If you are looking for something slightly unique, a Tokyo Tea could be a great choice for a green drink. This is a twist on the Long Island Ice Tea containing gin, rum, tequila, triple sec, vodka, melon liqueur (giving it a green colour) and club soda – be warned, this is a potent cocktail!

Yellow – Yellow Bird

A yellow bird is a tasty summer cocktail consisting of light rum, dark rum, Galliano L’Autentico liqueur, orange juice, lime juice, cherries and a fresh mint sprig. This is a lively taste combination and a cocktail that is sure to be popular.

Purple – Purple Rain

The Purple Rain is the standout option for a purple cocktail and it is easy to whip up a big batch. It consists of vodka, gin, blue curaçao, lime juice, lemon juice, soda water and grenadine.

This post should give you a few ideas and hopefully help you to plan the perfect party.









