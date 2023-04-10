Personal Injuries: Types, Causes, and Legal Remedies

Personal injury is an umbrella term covering a series of harm to the body or property. These are incurred in several areas, including medical, workplace, roads, business premises, and private residences. 2021 data shows that personal injury has increased marginally. In Florida, transportation incidents resulted in 111 fatal work injuries and accounted for 35 percent of all fatal workplace injuries in the state. Worker deaths from transportation incidents were up from 90; falls, slips, and trips were the second-most frequent fatal work event, with 69 fatalities, down from 77 in the prior year; exposure to harmful substances or environments resulted in 59 fatal work injuries, compared to 43 for the previous year.

Given the nuances of personal injury law, hiring attorneys with expertise in handling different types of cases is essential. Brooksville personal injury lawyers provide guided legal support after an injury. Engaging an experienced team of legal professionals can provide a 360 perspective on the merits of a case. The following offers more comprehensive information on personal injuries, including types, causes, and legal remedies.

Types of Personal Injuries

Damages can be grouped into two broad categories depending on the affected areas. These include:

Physical Injuries

Visible body parts and organs are the most affected during accidents. Physical injuries are apparent and easy to prove. These include:

Back injuries

Whiplash

Sprains and fractures

Ear injuries

Swelling, cuts, and bruises

Mental Injuries

Mental injuries hurt the brain or interfere with normal brain and emotional function. These include:

Trauma-Related Stress Disorders

Accidents may leave behind bad memories in the victims. This may arouse anxiety and fear whenever the survivor remembers the incident. A good example is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) from a road accident.

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

This type of brain injury physically affects the brain tissue. The impact of an auto accident or heavy fall may cause the brain to crash against the skull. Common TBI effects include:

Headaches

Concentration difficulty

Dizziness

Memory loss

Sensory problems

Causes of Personal Injury

Negligence is the most significant contributor to personal injuries. Common negligence-related causes of injuries and fatalities include:

Auto Accidents

Vehicle crashes are the most typical cause of personal injuries. Florida had 401,170 car accidents in 2021. This is more than enough to cause a few thousand personal injury cases.

Some crashes happen unintentionally due to poor road conditions or mechanical failure. However, some drivers intentionally crash into others due to road rage.

Slip and Fall Accidents

Falls can lead to broken body parts, traumatic brain injuries, or even death. They occur because of poorly maintained areas, such as slippery floors and loose railings. If the hazard is inevitable, the owner should erect inconspicuous warning signs around the area.

Workplace Incidents

Workplace incidents also fall under personal injury. The greatest contributors are falls, repetitive actions, hazardous working environments, electrical faults, and faulty machines. Failure to follow Occupational and Safety Health Authority (OSHA) regulations can also cause personal injury.

Medical Malpractice

Personal injury due to medical malpractice occurs when a medical practitioner makes a mistake resulting in bodily harm or fatality. Examples include delayed diagnosis, surgical errors, and inaccurate lab readings. , The errors must be preventable to qualify as medical malpractice.

Legal Remedies

This is the compensation you obtain from the negligent party for the harm and suffering their negligent actions caused you. Although life and limbs are irreplaceable, the monetary compensation covers treatment and rehabilitation costs. Damages also restore the claimant to their former financial position before the accident.

Common types of legal remedies include:

Compensatory Damages

Also referred to as general damages, these include monetary and non-monetary compensatory damages. Money means you can place a figure on it, for example, medical costs and estimated lost earnings.

Non-monetary legal remedies lack a monetary value, although an excellent personal injury lawyer will help you determine their financial worth. These include:

Loss of limbs

Disfigurement

Pain and suffering

Mental trauma

Wrongful Death Damages

Although tragic, fatalities are common, primarily because of medical negligence. The family members can file a wrongful death lawsuit if the victim dies due to the defendant’s negligence. Examples of legal remedies in case of wrongful death include:

Funeral and burial costs

Emotional suffering

The deceased’s hospital bills

Loss of the victim’s expected income

Loss of consortium

Note that the value of legal redress for wrongful death cases varies between states.

Punitive Damages

Punitive damages are also recoverable if the defendant’s conduct is extremely gross. Some states award punitive damages on limited incidences like sexual assault, extensive financial harm, or aggravated battery. This tort is supposed to deter intentional acts of knowingly harming others.