Most people would agree that our health is one of the most important factors in our lives. Especially when we have families to think about. We could be one of the fittest and healthiest individuals, and yet we still can get struck down with one thing or another. We, after all, are only human. No matter what we do we can’t control when our health is affected.

However, by taking care of ourselves as best we can, we can try and avoid things happening or seek the necessary help when we do fall ill. This is when you may want to start to take notice of your body a little more. There may be warning signs and things to look out for, such as changes in the way you feel or look that might indicate a problem, or generally just feeling under the weather. We can all get struck down with something. With that in mind, here are some of the common health complaints that most women struggle with and some tips to help you overcome them or what to do if you spot the signs.

Kidney Stones

Kidney stones can hit at any time. They tend to be a buildup of salt and minerals in our urine causing us intense pain in the abdomen and lower back. They are not one of the most pleasant things to experience. While medical intervention can help, sometimes kidney stones do dissolve on their own. There are also some home remedies that can help. Kidney stones are often treatable, and so if you do seem to spot the signs that this is something that you are suffering from heading to the doctor might be the first port of call to make.

Back pain

Whether you injure yourself through exercising or sport, or pull your back out while lifting something or sitting funny, back pain is not a pleasant thing to experience. Often an injury such as this needs rest in order for muscles to repair themselves, much like an injury in any other part of your body. However, taking pain relief or considering something like CBD Pain Relief Cream might be able to help give you some grace when it comes to the pain. Back pain is often inflicted on you, rather than it being something that is wrong with your health. But it can also be a situation that stops you in your tracks, and if you happen to be a lover of exercise this can be very demotivating, and perhaps even affect your mental health. Ensure you take the time to recover properly.

Excessive Headaches

There is nothing worse than a headache. Especially when it can start to affect your vision and the way you feel. Some headaches can even cause nausea. If you suffer from headaches regularly, there could be some factors causing it. It could even have something to do with your eyesight. Always seek some advice regarding this to ensure that you tackle the root cause. If you feel a headache coming on then get yourself to a dark room and take some strong painkillers. Trying to let it pass can sometimes be the only thing you can do. That and also staying hydrated.

Unusual lumps in your body

We all know that we should become more in tune with our bodies, especially when it comes to things like lumps and bumps. While it never great to assume the worse, this is one common symptom that raises the awareness of things like cancer, and spotting the signs early enough can mean that you recover from it. Always check your body to ensure that you are aware of what is normal for you and what is unusual. If you do spot something, then make sure you get it checked out.

Stomach Ulcers

Stomach ulcers can cause a strange burning and painful sensation in our abdominal area. They tend to be caused by an imbalance of fluids from the stomach and digestive systems. They aren’t very pleasant to experience, and sometimes it can be caused by certain foods. An anti-inflammatory tablet can help ease the pain or see your doctor. Stomach ulcers can be ragout on by long term changes in your diet, so if you do eat a lot of greasy, salty and foods that might not be particularly good for you, then this could have been the cause of the stomach ulcer. However, they are treatable, and it could be a sign that a lifestyle change in terms of your diet is in order.



Sickness Viruses

Sickness viruses can spread like wildfire. Especially if you have children. While they can be horrible to experience, they tend to pass over a 24-48 hour period meaning you will have a clean bill of health in a few days. The best advice is to rest up and drink plenty of fluids. If your children get them it will also be advisable to keep them off school and for you to stay away from work to avoid spreading the bug.

Depression

Unfortunately, depression is at an all-time high. It is classed as an illness, and it can hit anyone at any time. There are varying factors and causes of depression. Some people suffer from anxiety. Some may experience this when they have a baby as the hormones are all over the place. It can even hit you when you feel like all is going well with your life. However, it is something not to be ignored, and you must talk to someone if you are having more down days than good. Seeks advice and taking that step can often be the most positive thing that you do moving forward. It is good to talk and it not something to feel ashamed about or hide away from.

Acne

It’s a common thought that acne only strikes in the teenage years, but some people can suffer with it all their lives. It’s a very common skin condition that can make spots appear on your face, chest, and back. If you struggle with it, you can get medicated creams and solutions to help ease it.

Let’s hope this has made you more aware of some of the common health complaints and how you can overcome them.