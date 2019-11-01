Here Are 3 Great Fundraising Ideas For Your Nonprofit Organization

If you are the kind of person that wants to help others and dedicate your life to making the world a better place, you may decide to start a nonprofit organization. It’s one of the best ways to give back to your community and it’s an incredibly rewarding way to spend your days. If your nonprofit is going to be successful and you are going to be able to help people, you will need to put on some fundraising events. These events are the best way to get a lot of donations in a short space of time so you can use that money to help people in need. But if you are going to get people to part with their money, you need to come up with some good fundraising ideas that will get people interested. These are some of the best fundraising event ideas for nonprofits.

Sponsored Sporting Events

Sponsored sporting events are one of the most common ways to raise money and people still use them a lot because they’re so effective. If you organize a 5K run and get people to take part and get sponsorship from friends and family, you can earn a lot of donations. It’s not that expensive to host either, and it really catches people’s imagination. When people are running together, it really gives that sense of everybody pulling together to reach a goal, which is just what charity work is all about. Individuals will only be asked to make a small donation, so it won’t be hard to find people that are willing.



Food Fundraisers

Another great way of creating that great community spirit is to get everybody together for some food. There is something universal about food and getting people to sit down and eat together is always a great thing. There are some great organizations like El Pollo Loco that specialize in charity restaurant events. Their motto is ‘Feed the love that makes us all feel like family’ and they host some great events. You can get people in for some great food and drink and make some money for charity at the same time. Feeding people is always a great way to catch their interest so this is a great option for fundraisers.



Local Concerts

Local concerts are a great, exciting event that can really help people get excited about your cause. If you can find a few local bands that usually draw a big crowd, you’ll get plenty of people to come along. Most bands and even a lot of the venues will probably do the night for free if it’s for charity, so it’s a cheap fundraising event to put on. If you want to get more families down, it might be better to do an outside concert during the day, perhaps at a local park. All of the money from the ticket sales quickly adds up so you’ll earn plenty of money from it.

These are the best fundraiser event ideas for a new nonprofit that wants to shine a spotlight on an important cause.