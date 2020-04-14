Manufactured homes are becoming more and more popular nowadays. This widely accepted trend allows people to save money, as they cost less compared to traditional site-built homes. And let’s not forget the fact that they are environment-friendly and very convenient for a simple lifestyle. Manufactured homes are made to last, as high-quality materials are used in the building process. And they are fully equipped with home systems and appliances that are here to make your life easier. We know that these require frequent maintenance, both with manufactured and traditional homes. These costs can be very high, so that’s the reason why many homeowners purchase a home warranty for their manufactured home. This gives them a sense of safety and peace of mind. Should you get a plan too? Read on and find out more about home warranties!

The benefits of a manufactured home warranty

Same as a traditional site-built home, a manufactured home brings costs for repairs. When appliances of home systems fail, you will need to repair them instantly. You really can’t imagine your life without the water heater or washer, so these repairs can’t be postponed. Keep in mind that they can be costly, so you will need to have an emergency fund.

This is a lot different when you have already obtained your manufactured home warranty plan. When any of your appliances or systems fail because of normal wear and tear, you don’t need to worry about anything. All you need to do is call your service provider. They will send a trusted contractor over. They will fix your issue and allow you to get back to your usual everyday life. You won’t have to spend hours searching for the right contractor. Companies work with trusted technicians only, so you don’t have to do research and read reviews.

Is it feasible?

Before you make the investment, you certainly wonder if it will pay off. When your washing machine fails, you are expected to pay around $300 for a repair. Replacing an old machine that doesn’t work can cost you more than $1,000. When you have a home warranty, you will call the company and they will send a technician. Instead of paying the full amount, you will need to pay a small sum as a service call fee. You will pay around $75, which is a small amount compared to the cost that you would pay for an individual repair.

Other appliances might cost you around $200-$300 to get them repaired, while the home systems will cost a lot more. And keep in mind that you won’t experience only one malfunction during the whole year. When you sum everything up, a manufactured home warranty is a pretty good option that will save you money.

The cost of a manufactured home warranty plan is not something that will turn you away. Plans start as low as $36 per month, which means that this is a pretty affordable option.

