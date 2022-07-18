Love Is Blind: Black Men And Women Discuss Dating Outside Their race

Sometimes it’s hard to believe that Loving v. Virginia is only 55 years old. This landmark case determined that states cannot enact laws that prevent marriage between people of different races. Recent Supreme Court rulings against reproductive rights have sparked fears about a similar fate for Loving v. Virginia. This is a deeply unsettling prospect given the deep connections, fulfilling relationships, and amazing families that are composed of people with different backgrounds.

Media Representation of Interracial Couples has Evolved Over Time

There isn’t a full consensus on when the first interracial kiss appeared on American television. Some historians cite the 1968 kiss between Nichelle Nichols and William Shatner on “Star Trek” as pioneering PDA. According to Nichelle Nichols, filming the scene did cause some controversy as part of the production staff wondered if they should insinuate the kiss rather than show it. Portrayals of interracial love continue to receive severe backlash and vitriol even in this day and age. In 2013, Cheerios ran an ad that displayed a Black father, a white mother, and their interracial daughter. It was short, sweet, and entirely wholesome. Nevertheless, bigotry ensued and General Mills ultimately pulled the commercial due to the racist reactions. In terms of portraying interracial relationships, progress is gradual but palpable. Nielson, a market research firm, released a study called “Being Seen On Screen: Diverse Representation and Inclusion on TV“ which found out that streaming services display more people of color than other traditional forms of media.

External Judgment Can Be Disheartening

Liz Muyu Ocampo dealt with the burden of bigotry after she married her husband. Liz, who is Black, found herself on the receiving end of criticism after she married her Filipino husband. Reflecting on the hardship they faced, Liz confirms: “We have received a lot of backlash from our community where we live… we face a lot of criticism and insults from society.” In particular, there are members of Liz’s community in Kenya who assume that her husband has ulterior motives for their relationship. Unfortunately, some people view him as a threat to their culture and way of life because he grew up in a different part of the world. This painful reality impacts people in the spotlight as well such as Meghan Markle who was subjected to heinous verbal and emotional abuse after her marriage to Prince Harry. She couldn’t even escape the bullying behind closed doors as one of her in-laws expressed fears about how dark her children’s skin would be.

Count on Your Support Networks

In light of the aforementioned difficulties, it is important to embrace love and support from people who care about you and your partner. This was the case for Preston and Narges, who met on a dating app more than two years ago. One set of parents approves of their union while the other pair does not. In response to this, Preston and Narges emphasize: “Luckily we have cultivated a chosen family of all races who accept us both together.” Liz Muyu Ocampo reinforces how important this is. Highlighting the merits of having an encouraging online following, Liz mentions: “Because we are mixed race, we do get some positive attention on social media, especially on YouTube and Instagram, which has helped us to make a career out of it as content creators.”

Choosing your partner is a vital, intimate, and fundamental right. And it’s chilling to know that it has only been a protected choice in America for several decades. Just like other couples, members of these interracial relationships face challenges, doubts, and conflict. And there can be additional dimensions to navigate as peoples’ identities shape their lived experiences. For some people, their partner’s background is totally a non-issue. Jay, a Black software engineer who has dated interracially said: “We talk about current events and stuff, but we don’t talk about race every day.” Joy, celebration, support, and love can define these experiences as well. At the end of the conversation, Liz Ocampo shared the following quote, which embodies her experience: “It is beautiful because it is two cultures becoming one. As an individual, you grow as you learn and become part of another culture. As long as you respect each other’s upbringing, culture and ways, you can live together peaceably even amongst a society that is still learning to fully embrace you as a couple.”