LinkedIn’s Head Of Diversity Shares How More Black Women Leaders Can Be Set Up For Success

When I first came across the term ‘Glass Cliff’ I had no idea what it referred to.

Then Rosanna Durruthy, LinkedIn’s Global Head of Diversity Inclusion and Belonging broke it down for me:

“The term ‘Glass Cliff’ refers to the practice of placing Black women in senior leadership roles during moments of crisis, where companies often have unrealistic expectations of Black women’s ability to solve complex problems without the tools and resources to do so. Black women often face these situations with insufficient support, including sponsorship and staff, making it challenging and less likely that they will succeed. It is important to note that the ‘Glass Cliff’ is distinct from the ‘Glass Ceiling,’ which represents the systemic barriers that prevent all women from advancing in their careers,” she says.

While Rosanna shines a light on this phenomenon as a career expert, she tells me as an Afro-Latina woman in senior leadership, she has sat at the edge of the ‘Glass Cliff’ too.

“It was only after assuming and operating inside of a role that was caught in a vortex of change that I recognized ‘the exciting opportunity’ I had accepted would probably result in my first great failure,” Rosanna says.

For Rosanna, her experience sitting on the edge of the Glass Cliff was as a new executive in a company that had been acquired just a year before. Within four months of her arrival, the leaders she was looking forward to working with resigned when the company announced its plans to relocate to another state. Despite being newly promoted and living in a new city, Rosanna was expected to deliver immediate results without the necessary tools like systems, technology, or sponsorship.

“There were many lessons learned and while I found a level of success in my work, I wasn’t thriving as a person. Although my role grew, I experienced impostor syndrome and lost my self-confidence. I felt distrust for my manager, and left the organization.”

While her journey was not easy, Rosanna got back on top. Now she’s spreading awareness of the topic and sharing some tips and resources to help others overcome this too.

Rosanna On Why Glass Cliffs Are A Thing

Rosanna affirms that since the protests and racial unrest following the murder of George Floyd, companies have made significant commitments to racial equity, especially in diversifying their workforces at all levels. However, while Black women are being promoted into high-profile roles, she’s seen numerous occasions where the proper support isn’t available to set them up to succeed.

“While promoting Black professionals can be an important retention tool, success upon promotion calls for organizations to lean into inclusive approaches like sponsorship and mentors, and equitable benefits like flexibility, work-life balance, and support for mental health. These are foundational practices for an equitable workplace rooted in inclusivity and belonging. In fact, according to LinkedIn data, 35% of professionals see flexible hours and building a culture that encourages and strives for work/life balance as an important way to drive inclusivity.”

How To Assess If A Job Might Be A Glass Cliff

Rosanna suggests doing some holistic background research when considering a position.

“Look at the company holistically and check out what they are sharing externally about diversity and inclusion. Transparency and a culture of belonging can reveal what support exists to ensure talent thrives. A company with an Employee Resource Group (ERG) or one that actively participates in Black professional groups and associations may signal their commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging,” she says.

According to Rosanna, looking at the company’s page on LinkedIn can also help to get a better understanding of the company’s workplace culture and social impact initiatives.

“If you’re still unsure about whether the job might be a Glass Cliff, go on LinkedIn and see if you have any 1st or 2nd-degree connections who currently work at the company that you can connect with to get a better idea and a recommendation. Networks can provide valuable insights into organizational culture and changes that may be influencing the internal environment. Hearing directly from an employee can help you determine important red flags. I’ve also found that asking your hiring manager, recruiter, or peer interviewers what belonging and inclusion looks like on their team can go a long way in determining whether a company is putting inclusivity at the forefront,” says Rosanna.

What To Do If You’re At The Edge Or Have Fallen Off The Glass Cliff

When I ask Rosanna what advice she would give to someone who is at the edge of or has fallen off the cliff she says, “I would share that being at the edge of a Glass Cliff is not a reflection of who you are or the skills you possess in your toolbox. It would have helped me greatly to have heard this earlier in my career.”

Moving forward, Rosanna says it’s crucial to identify what you need from your workplace.

“This may mean suggesting and implementing changes at your existing company, or looking for a company that provides resources to help Black women lead. Be honest about your experience and lean into the tools and resources that would have helped you succeed to determine whether a new company you’re considering can accommodate that in your new role,” she affirms.

Rosanna also encourages Black women to actively invest time in the building, developing, and nurturing their network.

“Networking can foster a powerfully supportive community of advocates and allies. This is especially important for Black women to build successful careers that leverage cultivated relationships and abundant social capital,” she says.

What Good Companies Are Doing To Support Black Women In Senior Leadership

While Black women in senior leadership continue to face challenges, Rosanna says there are some companies supporting these women with the tools they need to succeed.

“Companies with strong onboarding processes, including coaches, can help a new leader settle in. Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and other forums that connect employees and help to build a community for Black women internally, especially during times of uncertainty are valuable. Other companies are growing their underrepresented talent through development programs aimed at engaging and developing Black talent in the U.S., which are helping accelerate career growth and building leadership pipelines,” she says.

Rosanna cites companies like Dove and American Express that have provided important resources, programming, and investments to support Black women in senior roles.

“Recently, we teamed up with Dove to launch a partnership to end race-based hair discrimination in the workplace. Together, we are providing free, unconscious bias training to educate one million hiring managers and workplace professionals by the end of 2023 and amplify the real stories and voices of Black women across the LinkedIn platform. At American Express, the Black Employee Network (BEN) has partnered with management teams to develop financial inclusion solutions and products. Additionally, the ERG hosts a yearly Executive BEN Global Forum to elevate Black leaders by offering resources and networking opportunities to nurture Black professionals into leadership at American Express. These are just two examples of companies that are setting up Black talent for success,” she says.

Rosanna also highlights how sponsorship can be used as an effective tool for supporting Black women in senior leadership.

“Data tell us that a Black manager is 65% more likely to progress to the next rung in the ladder if they have a sponsor. Sponsorship has a dramatic effect on retention. When Black employees are sponsored, they are 60% less likely to quit within a year than peers who are not sponsored.”

According to Rosanna, mentors, coaches, and sponsors can be instrumental in helping Black women navigate company culture and sometimes difficult situations.

“They’ve been there and may know the hacks to success,” she affirms.