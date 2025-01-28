Addiction is a challenging illness, especially for those who struggle in silence, but recovery can teach lessons that redefine your life and leadership. The experiences of sober business leaders who’ve battled substance use disorder offer invaluable insights for anyone striving to overcome personal or professional challenges. These six lessons are inspiring examples.

1. Resilience Fuels Success

Drugs may push you to the depths of despair, but you can also learn to bounce back. Leaders who’ve overcome abuse may emerge with extraordinary resilience — a skill that drives their success.

Mike Lindell, the founder of My Pillow, is one such example. Lindell had a crack addiction for almost 25 years, to the point that he didn’t sleep for 19 days, and his three dealers tried staging an intervention to save him. Substance abuse often leads to poor sleep habits, which can cause significant illness and risky behavior without recovery help.

In the end, his faith helped Lindell break the habit. Lindell grew his innovative product into a business that employs over 400 employees and produces over 25,000 pillows daily.

2. Transparency Builds Trust

Honesty is essential in recovery, and leaders who are honest about life’s highs and lows could find that it strengthens trust and connection with those around them.

Darryl Strawberry, a former MLB star and now an entrepreneur and motivational speaker, is a prime example. After overcoming his struggle with cocaine addiction, Strawberry openly speaks about his journey. As an ordained pastor, he uses the hard lessons he learned to help others recover. The lesson is that owning your story fosters trust and builds a culture of authenticity — in life and leadership.

3. Don’t Lose Hope

Addiction recovery is a marathon, not a sprint. Emotional resilience in the face of obstacles helps you stay motivated. Frank O’Dea, co-founder of Second Cup, overcame homelessness and drugs to build his thriving enterprise.

Today, he writes and presents motivational talks. His focus on the future reminds people of the power of perseverance and patience and how it can all pay off.

4. Set Your Dreams First

In business and life, you must have goals to chase. When self-destructive habits interfere, they can cost you everything. Even something as seemingly simple as a nightly glass of wine with dinner can escalate into a pattern that undermines what you love. Ed Sheeran experienced this reality in 2017 when he took some time off from performing and touring after realizing he had developed an alcohol abuse problem.

Sheeran had worked his whole life to get to where he was and didn’t want something he did in his spare time to ruin that. By taking the time to evaluate what mattered to him, he’s since made an enormous comeback and continues sharing his talents with the world, which is more powerful than substance abuse.

5. You Are More Than Your Addiction

It’s easy to lose your sense of self in a business, and this may open the door to addiction when you no longer know what you stand for. If you begin an addictive habit due to peer pressure, it can lead to dependency, strained relationships and potential physical and mental health issues.

Talk show host Oprah Winfrey admitted that she abused crack in the 1970s because her then-boyfriend was using. She was more interested in pleasing her boyfriend than the drugs, but they both adversely affected her.

The relationship ended, and Winfrey managed to overcome her drug challenge. Today, she uses her massive platform to raise awareness of social ills.

6. Embracing Vulnerability Breeds Success

Knowing you are vulnerable and facing shame allows you to find inner strength and overcome life’s challenges. Achieving success requires you to get in touch with your emotions and practice self-compassion.

Author and public speaker Brené Brown openly addresses shame and vulnerability and discusses how living an inauthentic life prevents people from reaching their full potential. She has joined the ranks of sober business leaders for more than 23 years, and she writes on her blog that drinking covers pain. While some research indicates that moderate alcohol consumption may have heart benefits, the risk of long-term organ damage, cognitive issues, financial trouble, broken relationships and alcohol-related accidents should negate excuses to drink.

Addiction Lessons for Business

Business requires extreme dedication despite facing massive obstacles, and this often opens the door to addictive behavior. However, it’s possible to make the better choice and overcome your struggle. You might learn a few lessons along the way.

Remaining resilient and embracing transparency from your loved ones and business partners lets you rediscover hope. Hanging on to your dreams can help you maintain your fundamental values and intentions until you achieve your goals. You are more than your habit, and you can rise to a new life beyond your substance abuse and enjoy business success.