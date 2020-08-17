Laminate Flooring 101: 4 Installation Tips That You Need to Know

These days, 12mm thick Laminate is becoming a popular flooring option for many homeowners. And for a good reason: compared to other materials like carpet, 12mm laminate flooring is much more durable, easier to clean and maintain, and more importantly, it can improve the aesthetic appeal.

However, there is a common misconception that it can be an arduous and challenging task to install this type of flooring. On the contrary, it’s no more complicated than any other material and can be tackled with a do-it-yourself approach with a little bit of time, effort, and know-how. And to ensure that you get it right the first time, here are some top tips to keep in mind.

1. Always make sure that your measurements are correct

The successful installation of any flooring material often hinges on making sure that the dimensions are accurate, and laminate flooring is no exception. So, before you start making any purchases for the necessary materials, measure the area at least twice. While this might sound like additional work that many of us would rather be without, doing so will help you avoid making mistakes that will end up costing you a lot more time and money to rectify.

2. Don’t forget about the laminate underlay

As its name suggests, the laminate underlay is essentially a flexible and thin sheet of material that serves as the laminate’s base. It’s critical not to overlook the underlay during the installation of your laminate flooring; not only does it have noise-absorbing characteristics that can dampen the sound made by footsteps but, more importantly, it will protect the flooring from moisture and provide an extra layer of insulation as well.

3. Purchase more materials than you expect to use

No matter how well-prepared you are, there’s still a chance that you’ll encounter some trouble during the installation of your laminate flooring. And, because of this, it makes sense to buy more materials that what the job necessitates as it will help you out in the event that you make a mistake along the way. As small as this might appear to be, having a little more flooring materials than you expect to use can make all the difference.

4. Find a High-Quality Laminate to Work With

Cost is always an important factor to consider when it comes to the installation of any type of flooring material. As such, it’s vital always to keep your options open and try to shop around first before you make any purchases. Taking the time to explore all avenues now will help you limit your expenditure later on.

Ensure you are purchasing your materials from a reliable seller. Low quality materials could cause you a great deal of trouble, both during installation, and after.

Conclusion

The process of installing laminate flooring is neither as complicated nor as difficult as some might think. In actuality, it’s relatively simple to achieve so long as you take the time to prepare for the task. And by following the tips mentioned above, you’ll be able to get your flooring installed in no time.









