Know Everything About IV Therapy and Its Benefits

Staying healthy and maximizing your quality of life should be your topmost priorities. After all, health is wealth and must not be compromised in any way. Today, advancements in medical science have introduced so many therapies, treatments, and approaches to maintain your overall health. One of the approaches gaining widespread popularity in the current times is IV therapy.

Here’s everything to know about this therapy.

What is IV Therapy?

IV Therapy is a treatment delivering all the essential vitamins and minerals into your bloodstream by a needle. Your doctor may usually recommend this therapy to reverse several nutrient deficiencies and relieve symptoms related to different health conditions, including migraines, cold, flu, cough, nausea, and others. Upon a visit to your doctor, they may customize the treatment plan to address specific issues that you’re facing along with additional medication. Overall, IV therapy is a versatile way to relieve multiple symptoms.

What are the benefits of IV Therapy?

As stated, IV therapy is a versatile way of addressing various problems and symptoms in the body. Here are the benefits of this therapy for different health concerns.

IV Therapy and Dehydration

Around 60 percent of the human body comprises water. Your body loses a lot of water throughout the day owing to sweating, breathing, urinating, and physically exerting yourself. The factors such as high temperatures, spending time outdoors, consuming alcohol, or involving yourself in sports or any physical activities cause more water loss, thereby adding to the risk of dehydration. As a result, you start experiencing symptoms such as sticky or dry mouth, weakness, and dizziness. If not treated at the right time, the condition may worsen, and you may suffer from vomiting, diarrhea, and seizures.

IV therapy for dehydration is the fastest and the most efficient way to replace fluids in your body and rehydrate it. The entire therapy may take an hour, where water along with some essential nutrients enter the bloodstream, and the IV catheter delivers fluids directly into your veins.

IV for Surgery

Intravenous therapy happens to be a key component in all surgical procedures, and many doctors and nurses use IV therapy to administer anesthesia, antibiotics, pain medications, fluids, and other liquids to their patients during inpatient and outpatient surgeries.

Having an IV in place during the surgery lets the doctors and nurses deliver emergency drugs quickly and efficiently. IV fluids also help in maintaining the hydration of the patient, their electrolyte and blood sugar levels, especially when they are undergoing surgery.

IV Therapy in case of Malnutrition

Total parenteral nutrition and partial parenteral nutrition are the popular feeding methods that supply the daily nutritional requirements using IV therapy. Such a method helps malnourished and under-nourished patients meet their daily nutritional requirements.

Your doctor may suggest IV therapy if your gastrointestinal tract is not functioning properly or you’re suffering from short bowel syndrome or Crohn’s disease. You may also be given IV therapy in case of eating disorders, dysphagia, difficulty swallowing, and other such conditions.

IV Therapy during Emergency Medication

Some emergency medical situations also demand IV therapy to combat dire health conditions. Strokes, trauma, heart attacks, poisoning or overdose, excessive bleeding or loss of fluids, anaphylaxis, sedation, etc., require IV therapy.

Takeaway

The above-listed cases highlight the importance and popularity of IV therapy for various medical conditions and emergencies. This method has become a safe and effective approach to managing several health conditions and keeping you fit, healthy, and hydrated.









