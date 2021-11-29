If You Only See Your Dentist When Problems Arise, You’re Doing It Wrong

Most people aren’t going to ignore a dental problem when it arises. A toothache, a damaged tooth, bleeding gums. These are all perfectly good reasons to see a dentist. However, if you’re only going to the dentist when you have a problem, you could be leaving yourself open to some serious issues down the line. Here are some of the best reasons to make sure that you’re visiting your dentist at least twice a year.

It prevents bigger issues down the line

Routine dental visits are a part of routine oral care. The purpose of a checkup is to find the concerns that not only need fixing now but might become bigger problems down the line. You might have a cavity that you don’t know about that is only getting bigger and bigger, which means that your options for treating it might dwindle.

It saves you money

Of course, related to the last point is the fact that you don’t want to go broke making sure you have the best smile that you can get. If you’re able to stop issues early, either with early treatment or even by following simple recommendations for better oral care at home, then you can avoid the sting of those high dental bills. It costs a lot less to follow the advice of getting a quality electric toothbrush than it does to get a veneer over your tooth.

It keeps your teeth in great condition

Even if there are no problems to treat, there’s still a big benefit to visiting your dentist. One of the most common treatments in any dental office is routine cleaning. You might be brushing and flossing well enough, but you can’t get everything. Any bits of plaque you miss can become tartar, which is much harder to remove without professional help. Your dentist will make sure it’s not there for too long.

You might be missing some symptoms

Bleeding gums were mentioned as an example of a symptom that people might go to get treated by a dentist but the truth is that a lot of people ignore a little blood in the sink. Even if your gums aren’t bleeding, you might not notice how inflamed they are. These are two signs of gum disease, an undertreated issue that can lead to tooth loss if you’re not careful. While you might miss the signs, your dentist will not and will make recommendations, such as using gum disease-specific toothpaste and mouthwash.

It can help prevent oral cancer

Maintaining good oral health is vital. But there are some conditions that are significantly more worrying than others, and few draw more concern than oral cancer. It will depend on your dentist, but many of them provide oral cancer exams as part of their check-up, which can be vital in catching it and treating it early. This is especially important for people who fit the risk factors, such as smoking, drinking alcohol regularly, having HPV, or being over 40.

If your teeth are in great condition, then your dentist is going to recommend you visit about once a year.









