How Your Life Can Change Following a Loved One’s Wrongful Death

You might feel happy in your life. Maybe you have a family who you love and who feels the same way. You may have a fulfilling career as well.

If someone in your family dies, such as your spouse, for instance, you will doubtless feel very sad. If they die through natural causes, though, maybe you can at least accept that a little better.

When someone close dies, and it’s a wrongful death, you may struggle a lot more after that. You may feel it’s unfair, and you can’t get past it easily.

We’ll discuss wrongful deaths and how they change your life in detail right now.

What Does Wrongful Death Mean?

Wrongful death means someone died, and someone else caused it. Maybe a single person did, or perhaps some business entity did instead.

Maybe some company made a defective product that killed your family member, or someone hit them with their car while driving drunk.

The Financial Changes that Can Result

Economic damages are objectively verifiable monetary losses. If someone you love dies, and someone else caused that, they should pay economic damages. If you can prove that a company or person killed your loved one, you should get these damages through the legal system.

If you bring a lawsuit against this person or entity, they might offer you a settlement. You can choose whether you’ll accept it or reject it. If you reject it, you may feel this person or entity should pay more.

You can continue through the trial process, and you might get more money if the jury finds in your favor. You may also get nothing, though, if the jury feels you did not prove this company or person caused your loved one’s death.

The Aftermath

Let us say you got some money after the lawsuit. You proved that the person or entity killed your loved one. You paid your lawyer some money from that settlement or jury verdict, and you have quite a bit left over.

Maybe you have millions after the trial concludes. Perhaps you got money your loved one would have made during their working life, but you also got some additional punitive damages. Often, juries will award punitive damages if they feel the person or entity that killed your loved one demonstrated negligence.

You still might feel empty after the verdict. You may have money now, and perhaps you’ll stop working if you have enough. You may also continue working if you got a sizeable chunk, but you’ll put that money toward sending your kids through college.

You May Need Therapy

You may feel that the money you got can never replace the deceased person who you loved so much, and you might not even want it. You may give it away if you can’t stand having it. You might also put it in the bank and use it only if you have an emergency.

You may continue working even if you have more than enough money now. You might feel your job can distract you and take away your grief.

You may need therapy following the trial and the financial settlement. Maybe you feel like you must discuss what happened. You might feel that you must find meaning, and only talking and expressing your emotions can help you.

Your Life Won’t Be the Same

If you loved the person who died very much, you might not have an easy time for a while. Maybe the therapy can help, and your career can distract you, but you’re still feeling bereft without this person in your life.

You might mourn them for quite some time. You may never completely stop. It might sound trite that time heals all wounds, but eventually, you may not feel so raw about what happened. You might start dating again, and ultimately, you may remarry or say you love your new partner.

You will carry the deceased person in your heart forever. Hopefully, though, you can eventually reach a place where you feel fulfilled and happy again.

You can light a candle for your deceased loved one on the date they died. You might visit their grave as well. You can talk, and maybe they can hear you. You can’t know for sure, but it may make you feel better.

Untimely deaths can hurt more than others, but you can heal eventually. It may never completely make sense, but it need not control your entire life.