How to Upgrade Your House on a Budget

A home is always a work in progress. There’s always repairs to undertake, furniture to replace, the possibility of an extension to expand living space… The list goes on, for new homeowners and seasoned veterans alike. For many, though, money is a little tight at the moment and the big long-term changes have to wait a little longer. But there are so many ways to look at improving a home without breaking the bank – and the following constitute just three. Here are some simple, inexpensive ways to upgrade your home.

A Simple Lick of Paint

There’s no simpler way to bring your home into the present day than with a bucket of paint and a roller. Paint is a relatively cheap resource, given the profound effect it has on mood and aesthetic; re-painting rooms possibly has the biggest return-on-investment in terms of increasing appeal in a given property, and changing up the colours in your living spaces can give you a much-needed fresh perspective.

Don’t be afraid to experiment, either. Use painter’s tape or stencils to mask off patterns in a feature wall, and paint in your own designs with clean lines. Different colours for different spaces can demarcate them according to different purposes and moods – your living room could use smoky greens to create a cosy atmosphere, while your bedroom could embrace peach for a sense of relaxation.

Refresh Your Radiators

An underrated way to make a huge impact on your home can be found in the humble radiator. Not only are radiators a crucial element to your home’s central heating, but they can also leave a big, bespoke visual footprint – if you let them. You could shop around for radiators and find a set that suits your aesthetic; you could also focus on the energy efficiency angle, and upgrade your home in a way that impacts your energy bill as well as your décor.

Kitchen Conveniences

Though we don’t spend all that much time in our kitchens overall, the time we do spend in them should be enjoyable and convenient. There are myriad ways to approach upgrading your kitchen, from basic changes to decoration to complete overhaul – but the budget-friendly ways can be just as effective as any expensive works.

For example, your worktop backsplash at the moment might simply be a coat of paint, prone to cracking if near your hob or kettle. Adding chic tiles to your backsplash can utterly revamp your kitchen décor, while also providing an easy-to-clean and hardwearing surface to protect against steam and stains.









