Struggling To Stay Fit In Isolation? We’ve Got You Covered

Are you struggling to stay motivated and keep active while in isolation? This is completely understandable. When you are essentially locked into your home, it can be difficult to find the willpower to workout. Particularly as the days start to fade into one another and you lose track of time. A lot of people are anxious about losing the progress that they built up before the corona pandemic began. Some people are scared that they are going to leave isolation at least a few stone heavier. The good news is that it doesn’t have to be this way and there are ways to keep fit even when you’re stuck in isolation. Here are some of the possibilities that we definitely recommend that you keep in mind.

Use A Personal Trainer

With the gym closed, you might think that personal trainers are now completely off-limits. However, this isn’t true, because you can hire a personal trainer who will be able to help you online. The big benefit of doing this is that you will have an expert on your side who can keep you on track and keep you motivated. As such, you won’t have to worry about losing your way through isolation. It can also help ensure that you keep up a solid exercise routine which we’ll talk about a little further down.

Indeed, online personal training provides a lot of benefits that the gym used to, particularly if you seek out the best personal trainers online. In doing so, you will be able to make sure that you don’t feel alone on your fitness journey. You will also have a reason to workout each day because you’ll be making the commitment to pay for this particular service.

You can still get a personalized solution too. Indeed, the support provided by a personal trainer online will be based on your needs and your goals. As such, you don’t need to worry about a cookie-cutter service that doesn’t match what you require.

Stick To Your Schedule

One of the easiest ways to lose your levels of fitness when in isolation is to completely fall off your typical schedule. The problem here is that you suddenly won’t know how or when exercise fits into your typical day. Instead, it’s possible that things get a little more jumbled. For instance, you might be used to exercising when you wake up in the morning. However, if you are constantly staying in bed because there’s nothing to do throughout the day, then this can mean that you miss your workout completely.

Furthermore, losing your routine is also going to alter your sleeping pattern. If you’re doing less through the day, then you’re not going to be as tired once your head finally does hit the pillow. As such, you’ll have more trouble sleeping which can lead to further issues. You won’t have the energy to exercise through the day and your body won’t be able to recover from whatever you face during your typical routine. So, basically, you end up in a vicious cycle where there is no time to exercise and even if there was you just don’t have the strength.

Experts agree that keeping up a routine while isolation is absolutely crucial to protect your physical and mental health.

Go Outside

Most places around the world right now are allowing you to go outside at least once a day to exercise. This is true in the UK and in the US things are even less stringent in some states. As such, you can still get the fresh air and work out if you need to. You just might not be able to get the same workout you are used to. For instance, if you are a swimmer that’s just not a feasible possibility right now. However, there are other options that you can consider. Running is one of the most popular choices right now for obvious reasons. It provides the quick workout that you need and gives you a valid reason to be outside. It also means that you’re not going to be lingering in one place for long at all so you don’t have to worry about potentially getting ill, particularly if you wear a mask.

If you are going to start running, it’s important to do it the right way. Taking the wrong approach here could lead to an injury that will leave you unable to work out for at least a couple of weeks. You will need a good pair of running shoes that provide comfort and support for your feet. You will also need to make sure that you’re stretching well before you head out.

Finally, it’s important that you don’t go further than your limit. Right now, you probably feel as though you could run a marathon, but if you’re just getting started your body won’t be prepared for a long distance. Build it up slowly so that you can get the benefits without putting too much pressure on your body. There are other outdoor workouts, particularly, if you have a garden.

Set Up A Home Gym

While the gyms are closed, this doesn’t mean that you need to stay goodbye to this luxury completely. You can think about setting up a home gym. A big benefit of a home gym is that you will be able to get the workout you need without leaving your property. If you get the right equipment, you also can make sure that you get the same type of workout that you would receive at a proper gym. The question is what equipment should you purchase. What workout is right for you?

This is going to depend on your fitness goals and the area of your body that you want to focus on. For instance, you might want to think about cardio. If that’s the case, then an exercise bike or a treadmill could be the right choice. Remember, you can go for a walk outside, but a lot of people will feel more comfortable working out in their home.

If you want to build muscle, then a weight bench will probably be the ideal choice. These come in all different styles and sizes so you can find the right choice to match your fitness goals. Again, it all depends on what you want to achieve. However, purchasing a couple of dumbbells would likely be a smart starting point if you’re interested in taking this path. You can, of course, be more adventurous and install a pull-up bar. You just need to make sure that you are setting it up the right way. You don’t want any accidents that could leave you in hospital.

Of course, some people are likely not in the position right now to buy exercise equipment. But that’s okay because you can still work out at home without it. There are lots of workouts that you can complete without any gym equipment at all. You can substitute heavy items using things like cans of beans for light dumbells. You can also work on your press-ups and situps. No equipment shouldn’t stop you from keeping fit.

We hope this helps you understand that it is possible to stay fit and continue to workout at home. You just need to make sure that you are taking the right steps. Make sure that you keep your routine on the go and don’t lose track of how you would typically live your life. Get dressed and showered in the morning even if you have no plans to go anywhere. Make sure that you are pushing yourself in the right direction.

GET BAUCE ADVICE DELIVERED STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX We only roll with all-stars. Subscribe to our mailing list for info on new content, BAUCE events and premium offerings that will help you become a self-made woman. We don't do spam, sis. Name Name Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit Form is being submitted, please wait a bit.