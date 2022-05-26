How To Start Teaching Yourself a Creative Skill

Ever wanted to learn how to paint, draw, produce videos, or photoshop images? There are a couple of easy ways for virtually anyone to pick up these skills in just a few short days. While you won’t be a master at them, you’ll certainly have some foundation skills that you can build upon and grow. Without further ado, here are the steps we recommend that you take.

1. Identify how practical it is

First, identify how practical it is to actually teach yourself creative skills. For instance, if you live in an apartment then getting a loud acoustic drum set isn’t the most practical thing to do. However, you could instead get an electrical kit or even look into isolating your room so that sound doesn’t leak out as easily. Similarly, creative arts like painting and drawing can be done with traditional media, but it may be a bit easier to start with a digital tablet instead.

2. Remember that confidence is key

Like many things in life, confidence is the key to teaching yourself a creative skill. However, it’s totally understandable that you might want to attend a specialized CG training program to help you get started. Many people take courses in the creative skill that they want to learn as a way to boost their foundational knowledge so they have a good place to get started. If you’re not confident in your ability to learn new things, then starting with a proper course can be a good option for you.

3. Mimic something that you like

The key to self-taught creative skills is finding something that you like and learning to mimic it. To some people, this may seem like copying and a cheap way to make something that you can be proud of. But that’s not really the goal here. The point of mimicking and copying other things is to help you understand how it’s made, what it’s made from, and what will change if you alter a few things. This can help you gain a much better understanding of the creative skill.

4. Seek different sources of inspiration

Inspiration is extremely important because it gives us more ideas and helps us develop new interests. There’s a saying that nothing is ever original which stems from the idea that everything we make is built from our own experiences. This is usually the case for art because we’re inspired by different creators. Expanding your knowledge can give you a bigger pool of inspiration to work from, thus leading to more creative ideas and unique creations.

5. Never stop having fun

If you’re not having fun with your creative skill then something is wrong. Everything that you make should give you enjoyment and you should never feel stressed or pushed into doing something. Don’t overlook the importance of enjoying yourself when you make art, even if it’s for work purposes. If you’re not in a good state of mind, then it can negatively affect the quality of what you create.









