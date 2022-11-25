How To Protect Your Personal Data on Netflix 

Alt: Netflix Privacy Protection

Netflix has over 118 million users in 190 different countries and it provides its subscribers with top-notch entertainment. However, in recent times, its operation has been under the microscope due to the way it handles the data of its users. In this article, we will discuss how you can protect your details on Netflix and the larger online ecosystem.

Does Netflix Protect Its Viewers’ Privacy?

Netflix discovered that 53 users were viewing the movie “A Christmas Prince” daily for 18 hours. This information was posted on Twitter in December 2021 by Netflix’s official Twitter handle. As funny as it sounds, the company had no right whatsoever to tweet such information to the public.

The company declared that it shares the details of its viewers for special purposes. Some of these special purposes include promotional rewards, logistical purposes, and notifying forces of the law whenever it is necessary.

Netflix User Privacy Management

Netflix saves the personal details provided by its users during the signing-up process. Such details include an individual’s name, phone number, home address, and email. Besides that, the streaming platform routinely saves specific information about its users whenever the platform is being used. These details include view duration, ratings, view history, IP address, reviews, customer support interactions, and search queries.

Whenever viewers tune in to the platform via web browsers, cookies are usually placed on their devices. As declared by the company, it uses leverage-based advertisements to acquire audiences on third-party platforms like TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and so on. However, Netflix does not allow third-party ads on its platform.

Netflix Operation Transparency

In Netflix’s privacy policy, it openly discloses the details it stores about its viewers. The platform promises more transparency in future dealings and offering its audiences access to their view history could be part of the future development. Currently, viewers can go through their profile’s viewing activity subsection to get an overview of the shows and movies they previously watched.

Can Netflix Users Opt Out of Data Sharing?

The streaming platform allows its audiences to decline data sharing if they do not want their data to fall into the hands of their marketing partners. Generally, the best way to achieve this is by taking certain prevention procedures such as customizing your device’s privacy settings.

Why You Need To Ensure Your Data Privacy

Besides Netflix, other online services and social media platforms gather, examine and trade the data of their users without their explicit consent. Consequently, a person’s name, location, interests, and purchasing habits may end up in the hands of advertisers, risk mitigation agencies, and/or information brokers.

Fortunately, there are several preventive measures you can take to regain control of your data. For example, Google introduced the option of removing users’ names from Google searches, which can help reduce the risk of fraud, impersonation, and harassment. In addition, opting out of various newsletters, websites, online merchants, and data brokers can minimize the likelihood of falling victim to cybercrime.