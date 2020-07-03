How To Protect Your Beautiful Aging Black Skin

Skin aging is inevitable for all of us, but everyone ages differently. The aging process can differ from person to person, depending on genetics and lifestyle. Dark skins are better protected from solar aging, thanks to natural protection from UV rays. However, you will still experience fine lines and wrinkles. Prevention is the best cure for the signs of aging.

What are the early signs of aging?

As we age, our skin starts to get very dry and dull. Next, small fine lines start to appear. These lines show up first in areas like the forehead, eyes, and nose. Senescence spots may also start to appear. These spots are darker than the rest of the skin and show an abnormality of the melanocytes functioning. Small, yellowish and brown and nodules can develop over the years too. Skin may thicken in appearance and take on a more yellow color.

How to combat the signs of aging

Don’t wait for your first wrinkles to take action. The best cure is prevention.

Firstly, it’s important to prevent environmental aging. Smoking and other drugs damage the skin, but the damage is partly reversible if you give up early.

Remember that although dark skin is naturally better protected from the sun, you do still need to protect yourself from UV rays that can cause damage to cellular DNA. You should still be protecting yourself with an SPF, worn every day. Vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant, also helps to fight against the harmful free radicals that are formed when exposed to the sun.

The best way to hold back the signs of aging is to live a healthy lifestyle. Get regular exercise in order to better oxygenate your cells, and eat a balanced diet to help good cell renewal. Injections like Sermorelin can also help with anti-aging and holding onto lean muscle to stay looking younger.

Daily routine to prevent wrinkles

Skincare can go a long way to prevent and repair the signs of aging. It helps the skin to hold onto the nutrients it needs to stay looking healthy. Skincare leads to a decrease in intrinsic aging and helps to fight against extrinsic aging, like a protective barrier. A care routine should be started now, and completed religiously as you age.

Your first step should be to clean your skin and remove your makeup with a gentle makeup remover. Micellar water is ideal for this. If you wear a lot of makeup or work somewhere with high pollution, a double-cleanse can be wise. Take your makeup off with the micellar water, then wash your face with a gentle cleanser.

Always apply moisturiser in the morning, to protect the skin from the environment. Over time, hydration becomes even more important, as good levels of hydration in the skin will limit the appearance of wrinkles. Drink plenty of water, and moisture your skin to keep it well hydrated. Doing this can also act to combat inflammation and hyperpigmentation that can cause dark spots on black skin.

After the age of 25, your skin cell renewal begins to decline, so your skin regeneration will need some help. Skin renews best during sleep, so your skincare routine at night is very important.

Exfoliation is also key. The turnover rate of skin cells in black skin is faster than that of lighter skin tones. This means that black skin can soon start to look dull and ashy if you don’t exfoliate on a regular basis. Use buffing gloves, or a skin scrub to exfoliate your body and make your skin glow. Chemical exfoliants are gentler on the face.

Next, you should target any problem areas, with products like a good quality eye cream, face cream, or oil minimiser.

Your face needs a daily moisturiser with a good SPF. SPF is often overlooked by dark-skinned women as they don’t think they’re at risk of burning. While you may not burn, you can still suffer from sun damage that causes texture changes and skin discolouration, so wear an SPF.

One of the best choices for moisturising black skin is shea butter. Shea butter has been used by black women for a long time to help their skin to stay smooth and clear. It’s best in it’s natural, unrefined form, if you can find it.

Unrefined shea butter is full of kinds of useful vitamins, including vitamin D and E. Both of these are great for preventing wrinkles, skin discolouration, and blemishes. It’s also a fantastic moisturizer, and much cheaper than an expensive night cream, but just as effective.

Moisturize your hair

Black hair can be a lot drier than other hair types, which means it can be very prone to breakage. Many black women also use harsh treatments on their hair, such as chemical relaxers, weaves, and tight braids. This means that as you age, you’re more likely to have to content with thin or damaged hair. Receding hairlines are not uncommon, and will make you look much older than you are. If you’re investing time in caring your skin, make sure you take care of your hair as well, or your hair will give the game away, no matter how young your face looks.

Target the scalp, and deeply moisturize it with natural oil, such as coconut or olive oil. Apply oil from the roots of your hair to the tip to make your hair stronger and shinier. Go easy on harsh treatments, and ask your hairdresser for suggestions for the best shampoo and conditioner for your hair type, to keep it soft and healthy.

With a few simple changes to your routine and the right products, you can combat the signs of aging and stay looking younger for longer. Healthy hair and skin will also look younger, so take care of yourself, and reap the benefits of better health, a younger appearance, and soft, supple, clear skin. Take the time to care for yourself, and make skin and haircare a part of your daily routine.