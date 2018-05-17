Wrinkles are unfortunately a part of growing older. However, it doesn’t mean they are inevitable and not preventable. While you may think that your skin has to give away your age, there are actually methods and easy ways to prevent wrinkles from showing on your face and body. Whether it is a lifestyle change, using cosmetic products, or changing your diet, wrinkles are certainly preventable.

1. Stay Out of the Sun

The top cause of wrinkles is the sun. Numerous studies have been conducted which show that too much sun is bad for your skin. Wrinkles are generally most prevalent on your face, neck, and the backs of your hands. The reason for this is that those areas are exposed to the sun most often and therefore start to wrinkle first. Being clever about time spent in the sun will help to prevent wrinkles and other skin conditions.

2. Use Cream/Moisturizer

There are countless moisturizers and creams available on the market to help prevent or reduce wrinkles. Do some research and find the best cream for wrinkles which suits your situation. For instance, if you are younger and don’t have any wrinkles yet, find a cream which works to prevent wrinkles. However, if you’re in the early stages of wrinkles showing, a cream to reduce wrinkles is more appropriate.

3. Don’t Smoke

This is obvious for health reasons alone, but if you smoke then you are much more likely to get wrinkles at an earlier age. Research has shown that the skin of smokers can age much quicker than that of non-smokers, meaning wrinkles will appear earlier. This is particularly true of the lips area where the skin is thinner. The firmness of the skin is reduced by the smoke which breaks down the collagen, leading to deep wrinkles.

4. Sleep on Your Back

Sleep is extremely important for health, but it can also reduce the likelihood of getting wrinkles. By sleeping on your back you can reduce the chances of getting wrinkles even further still. Sleeping on your side or front can cause lines to permanently etch into your skin, particularly on your face. These lines can eventually turn into wrinkles over a long period of time. Another great tip is to sleep on silk sheets to reduce the stress on your face and skin while sleeping.

5. Eat Well

Food is so important for our health and is directly attached to the condition of your skin. By ensuring you consume your five fruit and vegetables a day, you will reflect the healthy diet in your skin. Make sure you have enough vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 acids. These will all contribute towards your skin having a healthy glow, looking younger, and staying wrinkle-free.

Preventing wrinkles is not difficult to do. Making the right lifestyle choices will be reflected in your skin. If you eat healthily, don’t smoke, sleep well, and use a good cream daily, your skin will glow and is far less likely to get wrinkles. By making the right choices in life you will easily prevent wrinkles and stay looking younger.

