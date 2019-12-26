How To Practice Self-Care During The Busy Holiday Season

Now that the holidays are here, there are many added stresses. You’ll probably be surrounded by family members – some of whom don’t respect your boundaries or ideas of self-care – and it can be pretty mentally and emotionally draining. You can feel helpless, and as though you’re dreading the festivities instead of looking forward to them. However, you don’t need to abandon all ideas of self-care in the Christmas period. We’ve noted down some self-care tips to see you through!

Uphold your boundaries

In the holiday period, you may find that your family (and even friends) make you feel uncomfortable about certain things. Some family members may have a tendency to make comments about weight, appearance, or even who your partner is, and whilst you may choose to brush some of these things off, you don’t have to compromise on your boundaries to keep people happy.

If you’re not sure how to deal with this, then the best option is to try and be civil with your family members about your feelings. Simply saying, ‘I’d prefer it if you didn’t talk about my weight in that way,’ or ‘please respect my partner’ will go a long way when it comes to showing your family what you will and won’t accept. You don’t need to be aggressive; just be honest about your boundaries.

Don’t feel obliged to see toxic people

Some people always cause a scene when a little bit of alcohol is involved, and you may be worrying about what’s going to happen. Ultimately, this break is time for you to recuperate and look after yourself, and you don’t need to entertain other people out of obligation. If somebody consistently makes you feel uncomfortable and they haven’t made an effort to change, then you may just want to avoid them.

Family is – of course – an important part of life, but you can build up a family unit with your nearest and dearest, and those who respect who you are and what you’re about. Whilst it can be difficult, remember that you don’t owe it to anybody to violate your own boundaries, just out of some obligation to show your face. Your happiness is important, and anybody who can’t see that is a no-go.

Look after your mind and body

Let’s be honest here, the Christmas period is extremely tiring mentally and physically. There are so many people to see, there is a lot of stuff that you need to buy, and you can feel like your mind and body have been exhausted by the process. Make sure that you have some time out if you need it, and don’t feel bad about this because you’re expected to be sociable. Everybody needs a break sometimes.

Where your body is concerned, look into natural medicines like family brothers confectionery, and be sure to stay hydrated. Rest well, and make sure that you’re getting enough sleep to feel ready to take on these big days. And lastly, (and of course, this is down to personal discretion) try to avoid going too overboard with the wine.

Have a great holiday period, and make sure you uphold your self-care!

