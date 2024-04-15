Every black woman has heard the phrase “You got to work twice as hard to get half of what they have”. From our earliest days, we’ve internalized the harsh reality that in America, being black leaves little margin for error. The weight of this truth can have a heavy toll on us mentally and emotionally, particularly when we make a mistake that could have significant consequences. So what do you do in this situation? How do you bounce back? Take a breath and follow these steps to move forward.

Take Accountability

The first thing you need to do when you know you have messed up big time is take full ownership. It is best to own up to your mistake as soon as it happens to avoid letting the situation spiral into something bigger. Also, your boss should hear about your mistake from you rather than someone catching it and reporting it. When apologizing, be clear and direct while keeping it professional. You do not have to spill your whole life story to your boss or self-deprecate to make it clear how much you regret it. While your apology should be sincere, it is important to remain confident in your skills and ability to make things right.

Take Action

Apologizing is the first step, but what will take your apology even further is an actionable plan to rectify the situation. It might be too late to undo the mistake, but can you do something to smooth it over? If you are not sure of what to do, don’t hesitate to ask for help from trusted peers and at last resort, your boss. Taking that extra step to clean up your mess instead of leaving others to deal with it shows that you can still be trusted and reinforces your credibility.

Allow Yourself to Reflect and Process the Situation

You will inevitably feel some sense of embarrassment or self-pity for allowing yourself to make such a careless mistake. Allow yourself to experience those emotions, but don’t let them overwhelm you. Take a moment to vent your frustrations, then reflect on the situation. Consider what steps you could have taken to avoid the mistake. This reflection not only helps prevent similar mishaps in the future but can also enhance your workflow. If you find yourself dwelling on the mistake, if possible, take a step back from work and try to get your mind off of it by doing something else. A quick jog or yoga flow, journaling, or maybe even meeting a friend for a happy hour drink can help you not sulk in your sorrows.

Check-In With Yourself

Oftentimes, when people make mistakes that could have easily been avoided, they are not fully present in the moment. Have you been sleep-deprived? Do you have things outside of work stressing you out? Have you been nourishing your physical well-being? This one mistake could be the reality check you need to address other areas in your life that need dire attention. It is important to prioritize nourishing your mind, body, and spirit to show up as your best self in the workplace.

Forgive Yourself and Move On

After you’ve taken the necessary steps to address the mess you’ve made, it’s crucial not to dwell on it, simply move on. Remember, mistakes are a part of life for everyone, even the big ones. No matter how significant your error may seem at work, in the grand scheme of things, it’s unlikely to cause lasting harm. Life goes on, and most people will eventually forget about it. If your mistake does lead to severe consequences like losing your job, accept it, but don’t let it discourage you. Use the experience as a learning opportunity and demonstrate your resilience, proving to the world that you are still capable of excellence.